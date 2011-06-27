  1. Home
Used 1995 Geo Metro LSi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG40
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)37/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.2/466.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG40
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.0 l
Horsepower55 hp @ 5700 rpm
CylindersInline 3
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity22 cu.ft.
Length149.4 in.
Curb weight1808 lbs.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base93.1 in.
Width62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gray
  • Red
  • Blue
  • Dark Gray
