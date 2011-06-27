Used 1991 Geo Metro Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
21 reviews
Love my Metro Convertible!

onesmartchick, 05/16/2015
LSi 2dr Convertible
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This post is far later than the dates of previous posts, but I am a newly acquired Metro Convertible owner. I read a lot of posts and googled information written by Metro owners to get educated before I took the plunge, and SO glad I did! It is a blast to drive, and being a stick, even more fun. Pristine condition 1991 with 93,000 miles, never seen winter, not a lick of rust, very comfortable even on long trips. The elderly man I purchased it from babied it from day 1. Seats were redone with 2" of foam added for comfort and recovered with vinyl. Door panel covers and floor carpeting also updated. Passed Etest and Certification with flying colours. Engine compartment is immaculate! 2FUN42!

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Best MPG

GeoownerinTexas, 07/20/2007
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is a red 1991 Geo Metro 4 door hatchback 1.0L 3 cyl 5 speed (with a/c). It starts everytime. Parts are CHEAP! It costs VERY little to maintain. It's not a looker, I won't lie, but if you have a long commute, and can live without airbags, and ABS, I would recommend it. I do not feel super safe in this, but with extra caution, I've learned to absorb that fear! I do not reccommend this vehicle for more than 60 miles each way, or more than an hour drive with no traffic each way. It's not the most comfortable and it's very low to the ground. But with an average of 40-44 mpg, you can't go wrong. Shocks are poor. Overall build quality for a car this old is very good. Has 157000 miles.

Good Car

Good Car, 07/14/2007
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought with 154K. Have owned 4 yrs. Great on gas 42/47 MPG. No major problems. Tune up in yard in 1 hr. Parts are cheap. I have 5 spd convertible w/ no options. Love it!!

WOW... all you need

Andrew, 05/22/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love this car. Second car I bought and only car I will need again. I get 50 mpg if I'm gentle. I have beaten on the vehicle a lot and does not want to break. Only magor issue was the rear main seal and it was a ok fix. I have put 30,000 miles on it since I bought it with and done only oil change and main seal. If I could only car I would drive. Vehicle handles better then my Jeep in the winter. The car gets a lot of laughs but when the gas prices reached $4 a gallon I was laughing and people started buying metros for $4000. I will have to say it is not the greatest car by a long shot. But compared to what I put in and got out. I'm very happy. Perfect college car

Geo Metro Conv. can last 210000

Mac18991, 04/15/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Synthetics, Synthetics, I started using synthetic oil at 112000 miles, after oil changes every 3000 miles using Castrol GTX oil. All oil filters and synthetic oil have been the Wallmart cheapo brands because they are only on my car for 3000 miles. Air filter changed at 15000 mile enterval, gas filter every 40000 along with gas treatment every 10000miles, plugs every 18000, wires every 40000 with distributor cap/rotor.Belts every 70000, timing belt/ gaskets every 80000 Struts every 100000 miles.Brakes lasted 130000 miles up front and 165000 miles in the rear. The only repairs have been an oil pan gasket, muffler and altenator, all done after 200000 miles.

