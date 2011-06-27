2019 Genesis G90 Consumer Reviews

Timothy A. , 08/06/2019 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)

This is the finest luxury sedan in the world that nobody knows about. This is because Genesis totally botched the product launch of this vehicle and all the marketing dollars go now only to SUV's and not sedans. I ordered my 2019 5.0 Ultimate model in July of 2018, and it took 7 months to arrive. It didn't come in until the end of January 2019 in the color and configuration I wanted. That being said, my insurance company tells me this is the 24th car I've insured in 40 years of driving, but it most assuredly is the best by far. All I can tell you is everything is just........Right. Car and Driver calls it the "zen catacomb" and I would totally agree with this description. The car only has a few nitpick items, and none of these should stop you from buying the car. The turning radius is huge, due to the long wheelbase and All Wheel Drive (AWD), but it's tolerable. The dashboard is non-symmetrical and sort of slopes down and falls off to the right, and that really takes some getting used to if you're expecting symmetrical balance and level dashboards . Like many imports, the damn designers leave no place to hang a front license plate, so the dealer will set you up with this plastic flap tongue thing that hangs from your grille, and looks fairly ugly and out of place. It's also pretty hard to do a quick sound system volume change using volume control on the steering wheel without triggering it to go full mute - it's a switch design issue. Lastly, the car is about an inch and a half too low. I know letting air under the car is a bad thing and affects mileage, but in the real world there are parking garage ramps and driveways with 30 and 40 degree slopes out there and it's hard to navigate these without grinding the chin skirt off. On the upside, there are no options with whatever model you pick, and everything is included. It is a fabulous car. This car is a category killer, and you'll be beating the best that Mercedes and Audi offer in the $120K range, but only paying $76K. Fantastic value.