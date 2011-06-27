Used 2017 Genesis G90 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Do I love it? Joseph Pilla , 07/07/2017 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful It's a great car for the money. I read a car review that said the steering is too sensitive at highway speed. Set the drive mode on individual and set the steering to sport. Problem solved. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Built to Compete Barry B , 10/02/2017 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful The G90 Ultimate built to compete w/Audi A8L, BMW 750Li, & Mercades S 500..... The G90 does not handle as well as the BMW 750Li or the A8L. Can't speak about the Mercedes, didn't own one. All other options function as well as BMWS & Audi EXCEPT....The new Genesis G90 Ultimate does NOT HAVE Massaging seats. It doesn't have body hugging as the BMW does, nor does it have auto seat hugging control around corners as the Mercedes does. The main complaint I have with the G90 is only (1) usb port in the cockpit area, really...? Can't charge my iPhone from the charging area of the charging console area, I have to use the cigarette lighter plug inside the main console. No handbag hook in front seating area for the wife. Mood lighting in the cabin VERY dim even on the brightest setting. Both the Audi and BMW's have a charging flashlight in there glove box...NoN on the G90 Both BMW and Audi have driver memory for both seats and steering wheel, G90 only seat memory. However for the price it's a good value. Another problem I have with the G90 is the remote start feature....once you activate it, the lights begin to flash until you either begin driving or the feature times out. Hence everyone around knows the car is running. Since my 1st evaluation I've incurred a problem with the Blue Link remote start. On 2 other occasions it's failed to function. The 1st time I ignored it, gave a day or two and it began operating. The 2nd time I contacted Genesis/Blue Link, after several days of non-functioning it once again operated. The 3rd time I contacted Genesis customer support after speaking w/ the folks at Blue Link (a 3rd party supplier of service), having jumped thru hoops trying to operate the remote start. The folks at Blue Link asked... 1- Was I at least 15' away when trying to operate... 2-Is the car in an open area.. 3-Make sure the car isn't under a tree...(for-real) 4-Did you turn the car ignition on/off 3 times to wake it up..(for-real) 5-What are the weather conditions currently at your location...(for-real) 6 Have you waited at least 10 min since the last time you attempted to remote start. Needless to say Blue Link leaves a lot to be desired, Read-on... I contacted again Geneses customer support requested they send someone to pickup the car and get it fixed. WELL what I got from the dealer was less then thrilling. I might add the Dealer did everything humanely possible to correct and fix the probe;em and kept me informed every step of the way. The problem ( I feel), lies with the lack of support or should I say control from Genesis over the company they hired to operate/control the function of the app. From what the dealer told me Genesis could not get any definitive answer from Blue Link, Blue Link, citing propritary information of operation. Kinda says the "Tail Wags The Dog", After 2 weeks the car was finally returned to me from the dealer with their sincerest apologies. Genesis needs to stop up to the plate taking responsibility for their product and/or who they hire as a second provider of operation. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

World class luxury at an excellent price LTHAtlanta , 11/02/2017 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Genesis G90 Took delivery of a Genesis G90 in March and am very, very pleased. The ride, handling, technology, materials, build quality, quietness and performance are excellent. The twin turbo V6 is an absolute gem - even more responsive than the very good V8s in other Genesis and Equus cars I’ve owned. In the past, have had a wide range of cars, domestic and foreign, including luxury cars, sport sedans, muscle cars and sports cars. This is my 5th Hyundai-built car. Started when Hertz gave me an XG350 during a business trip. The XG was then the top of the line and, although I'd never heard of it, I liked it and subsequently bought one. Later, traded the XG on an Azera, traded the Azera on a Genesis 4.6 Ultimate, traded the 4.6 on an Equus Ultimate and traded it on the G90, so I know top-of-the-line Hyundais pretty well. Each new one has been a very significant step up from its predecessor. However, all of them have been very well built using quality materials, performed well and were dead reliable. I have never had to have repair work of any kind on any Hyundai-built car I've owned. In my opinion, the G90 is close to the equal of a similarly equipped S-Class that costs $45,000 more. The G90 does not equal the Mercedes in prestige or status and probably never will. But it's a fine, world-class luxury car at an outstanding price. UPDATE: After driving the G90 for more than a year, am even more pleased. Zero problems. When I occasionally drive another luxury car, I’m reminded how much better the G90 is. I am now convinced it is at least the equal of an S Class. The main difference with the G90 is that there’s not as much risk of appearing pretentious - a definite plus for some people. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

You will be pleasantly surprised! J Mag , 08/24/2017 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The G90 is a great luxury car. It has the highest safety rating and the highest initial quality rating among the top luxury cars. The price of the car is substantially below the pricy competition and you get a better warranty and more features. I have been driving the AWD model now for 35 months and not any complaints. Unlike so many other high end autos this vehicle burns regular unleaded gas, another cost savings. I was pleasantly surprised also that the insurance premium is very reasonable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse