2022 Genesis G70 3.3T Specs & Features

More about the 2022 G70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.6/395.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.3 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque376 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
3.3T AWD Sport Prestige +$3,900
3.3T Sport Advanced +$4,300
Option Code 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Door Scuff Plates +$395
All Season Fitted Liners +$195
Reversible Cargo Tray +$150
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Applique +$85
Wheel Locks +$85
Mudguards +$140
Dimensions
Height55.1 in.
Length184.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.8 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Uyuni White
  • Havana Red
  • Black Forest Green
  • Himalayan Gray
  • Tasman Blue
  • Vik Black
  • Alta White
  • Savile Silver
  • Siberian Ice
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Mallorca Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Gray, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Dune, leather
  • Burgundy, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/35R19 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
