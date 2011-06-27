Used 1997 Ford Windstar LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.0 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room62.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity144 cu.ft.
Length201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.
Height68.0 in.
Maximum payload1800.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Pine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Amber Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Gold Frost Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Thistle
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue
  • Performance White
  • Medium Cypress Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
