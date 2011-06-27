  1. Home
2018 Ford Transit Wagon Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Transit Wagon
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Range
$23,750 - $39,987
Ride in style

B. R. Read, 04/19/2019
350 XL High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Only had the van less than a month but so far VERY satisfied with the fuel economy and overall preformance. the extra head room is really nice.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
