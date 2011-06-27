  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle56.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front, rear, third and fourth row head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Auxillary Heater Prep Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater A/C Prep Package w/o Rear Controlsyes
Smoker's Packageyes
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyes
Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
DRW Alloy Forged Wheel Packageyes
Builder's Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Pewter Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
Charcoal Leather Seatsyes
Front and Rear Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Ford Telematics Powered By Telogisyes
Modified Vehicle Wiring Systemyes
15-Passenger Seating Configurationyes
AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD Player, HD and SiriusXM Radioyes
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNCyes
Charcoal Cloth Seatsyes
Auxiliary Fuse Boxyes
Partial Center Console Delete (Fleet)yes
Charcoal Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
VP - Front All Weather Floor Matsyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
12V to 110V Power Inverteryes
Pewter Cloth Seatsyes
Keys2 additional w/key fobs
Charcoal Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC, HD and SiriusXM Radioyes
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and Navigationyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear hip Room69.5 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room71.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Easy To Clean Styled Aluminum Wheels w/Locking Lug Nutsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Long-Arm Power Mirrorsyes
Windows-All-Around w/2nd-Row Driver-Side Flip-Open Glass and Fixed 60/40 Door Glassyes
Extended Length Running Boardsyes
Black Rear Bumperyes
Long-Arm Power Heated Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
Front Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Power Running Boardyes
Running Boardsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Short-Arm Power Heated Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity256.4 cu.ft.
Length237.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place70.1 cu.ft.
Height82.4 in.
Maximum payload2900 lbs.
Wheel base147.6 in.
Width81.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Oxford White
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Pewter, leather
  • Pewter, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
235/65R16 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
