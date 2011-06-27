Used 2016 Ford Transit Wagon Van Consumer Reviews

Nice bones but seating options are underwhelming Greg , 04/21/2016 350 XLT Low Roof w/Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I am very impressed with the engine, drive train and body design of the Transit low roof passenger Wagon. I like the option to have the EcoBoost engine. The major reason I have NOT bought this van is the seating. Ford is late to the party with the "Eurovan" and even after having lots of time to see what Mercedes and Nissan (even Doge Ram) offered they missed on the seating. Ford is still doing the seats bolted to the floor rails like the E series. Nissan has so many easily re-configurable options with their seating modules. You can remove all of the seating and roll it out like the old minivans or arrange the pieces to create aisles or storage where you need it. If Ford offered the seating options of the Nissan NV in the current Transit I would have already bought one. I even shopped conversions but they are not any better for flexibility. Our family of six wants to be able to pick up friends of family and have room for everyone but still be able to clear the deck and haul lumber or boxes from Ikea. I hope Ford improves in this area so I can buy the van I want and need. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Stay away from this junk. 4-2-20 UPDATE sold it. Analytic1234 , 09/25/2017 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This very poorly designed vehicle has been a nightmare to own, with only 17,000 miles experienced the following. 1. Brakes worn out even with mostly highway driving. I am purposely light on the brakes on all my vehicles to preserve them and it doesn't matter onT350. 2. All seat release latches break like dry Play-Doh and Ford says tough luck. 3. Throttle body failure & in 5 contacts with Ford never mentioned recall until I called out of town dealer, almost hit for $1,500 repair. 4. Front struts leaking $1,600 replacement cost. 5. Front tires worn out at 17k due to poor factory alignment. 6. Leaning against van or waxing can dent van. I have never experienced metal so thin on a car. 7. XLT base package rear windows do not open - never even thought to look, unimaginable. 8. Air conditioning insufficient when outside temp over 95 degrees - sweaty hot and friggen windows don't open. Also blowers extremely noisy. Vents do not point low enough to cool body as moving down further trstricts air flow until vent shuts off. 9. Flex in body over ordinary road creates noisy interior, like riding inside a base drum. We wear earplugs to save hearing and avoid fatigue. 10. Rear A/C has box on floor "Do Not Step" but almost unavoidable where placed and you WILL break. Cover with a metal plate. 11. Size of outboard rear seats almost a joke. 12. Fleet operation reviews suggest fast wear-out. I would agree, as overall this vehicle is flimsy at best. We are stuck with it, but will NEVER buy a Ford vehicle again, after 35 years of being a Ford guy, having owned 10 grand Marquis variants, two Town Cars, 3 Ford Trucks, and this piece of crap. My ADVICE: Run, don't walk away from anyone trying to sell you one of these things. UPDATE: I sold the Transit and bought a 2006 Chev Express 3500 with 216,000 miles for $1,200. MUCH better vehicle than the $30,000 Ford Transit. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

good for camper van richard Schroeder , 09/17/2016 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful we purchased the transit wagon 350 lwb high roof 3.5 ecoboost. with only about 500 mile on it i have been impressed on the mileage, road handling and spaciousness. we are going to change into a semi camper van. it offered the best options at a resonable price point. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I have hatred in my heart for this vehicle. Mac Besh , 12/01/2016 150 XL Low Roof w/60/40 Passenger Side Door 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Don't, just don't. I've never ridden in such an uncomfortable and horrible vehicle in my life. As the driver, the front seats are decent for short trips but anything more then 4 hours and you will be cursing. The radio controls are confusing and too far away. You have to lean forward to reach them. There's also a tiny tiny tiny screen used for the backup camera. For your passengers..? Your passengers will hate you. There is no leg room. Think of the worst airline that has limited your legroom so they can have an extra row of seats and you have the Ford Transit Van. You try to sit an angle so you can get comfortable but you are either leaning on hard cheap plastic or your legs hit the unforgiving seat belt buckles that stick out and can't be tucked in. Then, there are a couple of cup holders and USB charging ports but they're randomly placed so if you don't get the right seat you just get to stare at the guy next to you and wonder why you've angered the good lord so much that he's put you in this predicament. I actually hate this vehicle and can't understand how Ford engineers could have created such a monstrosity. If a Ford designer ever sees this, you have dramatically failed and should never design another anything again. Please retire, you don't know how to build a vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse