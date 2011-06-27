Used 2016 Ford Transit Van Consumer Reviews

No Ford, no problem FCNI , 09/13/2016 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful Front passenger shock absorber replaced within a month of the purchase. The same thing happened to me today, Sep 12, 2016 with 6993 miles. The Van accelerator stop responding, all instrument lights flashing like a xmas tree, beeping sounds....towed the Van to a near Ford dealer, waiting to hear back from the dealer tomorrow. First and last Ford. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

failed throttle body @5.6k and 3wks wait for parts riker , 06/27/2016 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 40 of 42 people found this review helpful Driving this new 2016 transit, 250 medium height roof since February. With out warning van randomly loses acceleration, engine won't respond to accelerator and runs rough. Have to coast over into the break down lane and shut off/restart several times before van will drive again. Dealer telling us parts are backordered and 3 weeks out at best. Indicated they have had several other Transits in the shop for the same issue claimed to be the throttle body. Ford will not provide rental reimbursement.

Love the van, but beware John G , 06/01/2016 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I own a 2016 Transit 150. 7000 miles. Like a previous reviewer, I was driving down the road and lost all acceleration and motor was puttering. Had it towed to dealer. Tow truck driver told me he just towed a transit to same dealer two days previous with same symptoms. When I first talked to service dept guy, he said the previous Transit needed a throttle body, but he would call when he looked at mine. Sure enough, throttle body. Special order. Only a few days in my case, but I also have to eat the rental car costs. Clearly a systemic problem. Love the van, very comfortable, great utility, but this shouldn't be happening to a 5 month old vehicle.

2015 250 medium roof 148 WB 3.7 Bmt plumbing & heating , 07/31/2016 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful usinh for my plumbing company . Awesome driving van, very convieant . Great visibility . Blue tooth and reverse camra work great. I did not have a problem with the throttle body like the others I've read, but I did have a problem at about 9k miles with the fuel pump module. Just wouldn't start 1 day, dealer fixed it next day. I've always been a ford guy, I have been with the old econoline' s . They really were indestructible . I love this new transit van, currently have 20k on it. Let's hope they last like the E series.