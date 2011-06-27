  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,040
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle56.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Interior Upgrade Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
Premium Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Charcoal Cloth Seatsyes
4 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, Single-CD Player and 4" Multi-Function Displayyes
Load Area Protectionyes
Charcoal Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
12V Rear Powerpointyes
AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center and SYNCyes
MyFord Touch w/Navigation and Lane Departure Warningyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
4 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Single-CD Player and HD/SiriusXM Radioyes
VP - Spray-In Cargo Floor Lineryes
Pewter Cloth Seatsyes
Pewter Leather Seatsyes
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobsyes
Pewter Cloth Seats w/Side-Airbagsyes
Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyes
User-Defined Upfitter Switchesyes
6 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center, SYNC and HD/SiriusXM Radioyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Charcoal Cloth Seats w/Side-Airbagsyes
High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioningyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Coveringyes
Auxiliary Fuse Boxyes
Cruise Control w/Message Centeryes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Pewter Vinyl Seatsyes
VP - Front All Weather Floor Matsyes
Pewter Cloth Driver Seatyes
12V to 110V Power Inverteryes
Radio Deleteyes
2 Additional Keysyes
6 Speakersyes
Front Carpetyes
VP - Carpeted Cargo Floor Matyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
vinylyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Exterior Options
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Auto Headlamps and Rain Sensing Wipersyes
Short Arm Power Adjustable Heated Aero Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Fixed Rear-Door Glassyes
Fixed Rear-Door Glass w/Fixed Passenger-Side Door Glassyes
Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Deleteyes
Fixed Rear-Door Glass w/Flip-Open Passenger-Side Door Glassyes
Privacy Glass w/Rear Window Defoggeryes
Stainless Steel Wheel Linersyes
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kityes
All Around Windows w/2nd Row Driver/Passenger Side Flip Open Glass and 4th Row Flip-Open Windowyes
Windows All-Around w/4th Row Flip-Open Glassyes
Running Boardsyes
Exterior Mirror Deleteyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Manual Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Windows All-Around, Fixedyes
Measurements
Length266.1 in.
Gross weight10360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place487.0 cu.ft.
Height109.2 in.
Wheel base147.6 in.
Width82.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Sky Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter, vinyl
  • Pewter, cloth
  • Pewter, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
195/75R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
