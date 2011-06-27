Used 2015 Ford Transit Van Consumer Reviews
bad vehicle, frequent recalls, time in shop, engin
this van has multiple recalls, seats, controllers, seatbelts, driveshaft, leak fire at drivers wheelwell. ford doesn't have the parts. you cannot have 2 sets of tires ie mounted snows, as tpms cannot handle 2 sets of tires. brakes are difficult to change and only lasted 16k, this car is limited in tire size. there are few options for snow tires in size and 10 ply. you cannot stop wipers from wiping whenever they want to wipe. it has burnt thru a battery in 18 months. gas mileage on ecoboost has dropped to 11mpg after break in. it was expensive to buy, looks great, but you would be better off buying an old cube truck or a 40 year old bus to be a reliable vehicle.
Snow traction
Owned Ford vans for the last 30 years for painting company,this is worst van in light snow ever ,traction is non-existent Battery drains quickly, replaced battery at 20k and problem solved. Problem with battery denied by ford
Transit Diesel is junk
Bought 3 of these with diesel engines. Too many problems to list, drivetrain, sensors, emissions, fuel pumps, turbo. Run as fast as you can away from the diesel models. I don't know about the gas ones.
Huge improvement over the econoline
I have had this van now 62 months, and driven 66,000 trouble free miles. It is a joy to drive. Getting in and out of parking spaces is amazingly easy considering it is a full size commercial vehicle. Back up camera and bumper alarm sensors work great. Arm rests on seat and door are comfortable. I don't like the heater pulling in outside air. I am constantly pushing the "recycle cabin air" button, because it stays in that mode only for a limited time. Not sure if that is a mandate or just done by Ford on their own. I also had a Prins propane system installed on the 3.7L V-6. So it now runs on propane or gasoline. I paid $1.00 per gallon for propane on April 12, 2020. I am saving about 5-10 cents per mile burning propane, fuel costs only, depending on price, which is $5000 - $10,000 per 100,000 miles. Well worth the $5600 upfront cost, minus the $1000 incentive rebate, and the tax benefits. The Prins propane system has worked trouble free for 58,000 miles. I did make the mistake of adding the remote start when I ordered the van. Forget it. When you start it remotely the horn honks twice and the doors lock! Then you have to unlock the door and when you open it the engine shuts off. The dogs and the neighbors are not happy when the horns honk. I have had zero problems with this van. Very happy with it. Has NEVER been in the shop for repairs. I can't hardly believe the negative reviews. My sliding door did have an alignment issue when it was new. I noticed the metal pin that goes in the hole in the front of the door was not lined up quite right. I simply loosened the 2 bolts holding the pin in place and adjusted it to line up with the hole and now it shuts very easy, no clunking or any issues since. A little mechanical know how goes a long way. I still have the original duel batteries after just over 5 years. The batteries are AGM type batteries, which generally last twice as long as lead acid. If your batteries are dying in 18 months you are using them in ways they were not made to be used. I have no problem getting 10 years out of all my batteries. Some people are always having auto issues. Their driving style is very abusive on the equipment. And then of course they blame the auto. I have purchased 4 brand new fords in my lifetime and they have all been very dependable.
Don't buy it
I got a transit preowned last March I bought the extended warranty on it 2 weeks in and broke down and since then I've been back and forth to the shop
