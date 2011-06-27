Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(25%)4(37%)3(0%)2(25%)1(13%)
3.4
8 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

great for hauling dirt bike

@alandixonfmx, 07/23/2018
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I really needed a more fuel efficient van to haul my dirt bike around the country as i preform as a professional fmx rider. This van has been great, it struggles up hills and isn't fast, i drive it easy and get average of 25 mpg freeway. storage on the 2013 is great but i guess they lowered the roof on the newer models.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2013 Transit Connect Premium, A Real Honey

Marian Jones, 09/10/2018
Wagon XLT Premium 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

My 2010 cargo van like this got wrecked. It was hard to find another one with the window configuration I wanted. I went online nationwide. I definitely wanted a 2013, the last year this “boxy” style was made. I finally found this one at Mercedes Benz Of Bedford (Ohio). They were very helpful in taking it to a repair facility I picked out for a pre-purchase inspection. When all was good, the dealership arranged to have it shipped to Seattle for me. I knew the “wagon” meant there would be back seats, but didn’t know it would have features like a heated windshield and mirrors, reclining front seats, and all-weather tires. So happy this 73-yr-old lady got the courage to work with a dealership half way across the U.S.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Mainteance and relibility -10

John M, 01/12/2017
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

70k miles 2 transmissions and multiple other issues. If you have a fleet don't even consider a Transit. Unless you have a tow company on retainer. Mostly highway miles and not heavily loaded.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Road Warrior

Greg, 01/08/2017
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Been very good. Putting over 70000 miles a year. I have 510000 miles using full synthetic oil. Engine running smooth. Transmission is still good. Still having problems with electrical.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Cheetah's Personal Service Van

Cheetah Swift-Robertson, 03/27/2017
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I love this little van !!!! I use it to transport staging materials for my Real Estate Listings and to carry all of my tools for making necessary repairs to the new listings that I take. It's the perfect size for me and easy to drive and park. Gas mileage could be a little better but I have it loaded with my tools all the time. I barely drive my car since I purchased it because I like driving it so well. It's adorable !!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse
