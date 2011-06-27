2019 Ford Taurus Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Taurus Sedan
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,501*
Total Cash Price
$44,254
SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,216*
Total Cash Price
$56,203
SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,216*
Total Cash Price
$56,203
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,951*
Total Cash Price
$48,679
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,681*
Total Cash Price
$46,024
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,846*
Total Cash Price
$62,398
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Taurus Sedan SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$919
|$951
|$985
|$1,019
|$4,762
|Maintenance
|$277
|$736
|$519
|$1,083
|$2,112
|$4,727
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$369
|$539
|$1,061
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,817
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,001
|Financing
|$2,380
|$1,914
|$1,417
|$886
|$321
|$6,918
|Depreciation
|$14,696
|$2,106
|$1,992
|$2,338
|$2,214
|$23,346
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,259
|$7,988
|$7,413
|$8,112
|$8,729
|$54,501
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Taurus Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,128
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$1,251
|$1,294
|$6,048
|Maintenance
|$352
|$935
|$659
|$1,375
|$2,682
|$6,003
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$469
|$685
|$1,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,308
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,541
|Financing
|$3,023
|$2,431
|$1,800
|$1,125
|$408
|$8,786
|Depreciation
|$18,664
|$2,675
|$2,530
|$2,969
|$2,812
|$29,649
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,269
|$10,145
|$9,415
|$10,302
|$11,086
|$69,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Taurus Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,128
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$1,251
|$1,294
|$6,048
|Maintenance
|$352
|$935
|$659
|$1,375
|$2,682
|$6,003
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$469
|$685
|$1,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,308
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,541
|Financing
|$3,023
|$2,431
|$1,800
|$1,125
|$408
|$8,786
|Depreciation
|$18,664
|$2,675
|$2,530
|$2,969
|$2,812
|$29,649
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,269
|$10,145
|$9,415
|$10,302
|$11,086
|$69,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Taurus Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,011
|$1,046
|$1,084
|$1,121
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$305
|$810
|$571
|$1,191
|$2,323
|$5,200
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$168
|$406
|$593
|$1,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,999
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,201
|Financing
|$2,618
|$2,105
|$1,559
|$975
|$353
|$7,610
|Depreciation
|$16,166
|$2,317
|$2,191
|$2,572
|$2,435
|$25,681
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,485
|$8,787
|$8,154
|$8,923
|$9,602
|$59,951
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Taurus Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$956
|$989
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$4,952
|Maintenance
|$288
|$765
|$540
|$1,126
|$2,196
|$4,916
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$159
|$384
|$561
|$1,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,890
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,081
|Financing
|$2,475
|$1,991
|$1,474
|$921
|$334
|$7,195
|Depreciation
|$15,284
|$2,190
|$2,072
|$2,432
|$2,303
|$24,280
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,149
|$8,308
|$7,710
|$8,436
|$9,078
|$56,681
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Taurus Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,252
|$1,296
|$1,341
|$1,389
|$1,437
|$6,714
|Maintenance
|$391
|$1,038
|$732
|$1,527
|$2,978
|$6,665
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$216
|$520
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,562
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,821
|Financing
|$3,356
|$2,699
|$1,998
|$1,249
|$453
|$9,754
|Depreciation
|$20,721
|$2,969
|$2,809
|$3,297
|$3,122
|$32,918
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,385
|$11,263
|$10,452
|$11,438
|$12,308
|$76,846
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford Taurus in Virginia is:not available
