Used 2016 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Doesn’t buy junk , 02/10/2018 SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

I have been reading review after review of the so called “pros” bashing this car. Don’t let their bias distract you from a sharp, smooth, quiet pleasurable ride. This is a great car. It’s spacious (I’m 6’1, 215lbs) Even if your bigger than me, you’ll fit in any seat. If your smaller than me, get ready for comfort. It’s quick. No, it’s not going to break a land speed record, but let me tell you-I’m coming from a 2015 Fusion SE 2.0 Ecoboost. This is a welcome change to the jarring, snappy, midsize “discount” Ford. I also have a 2014 F-150. This is my favorite of the 3. The AWD is unshakable. It’s not a race car, don’t expect it to be. I have a wife and a 10 month old in a rearward car seat. This car is perfect for us. Forget the naysayers and the “pros.” The Accord is boring. The Camry is uninspired. The Impala screams “I’m old!” The Charger...lol-don’t get me started. Go for the bull. She might be dated, but she’s tried, she’s true, she’s American. UPDATE: We have had our Taurus for 6 months now and put about 10k on it. Lots of family trips. Just recently took a 5 hour ride to Canada. Tons more luggage space that the Buick I rented earlier in the summer. The ride is like being on your sofa at home. No regrets on this buy. UPDATE: 19,000 miles in (23k on the clock) Still not a complaint. Great car. Pearl white with tinted windows looks great for a family sedan. Loving the Taurus.