Used 2014 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

The sleeper ! Mike W. , 08/18/2015 SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I have purchased a new car on average every three years since 1968, everything from Corvettes and Cadillac to Volkswagen Beetles. This Ford is the first car that needed no adjustments, no repairs, no squeaks and no rattles since I've owned it. All wheel drive and 365 HP make this one fun car to drive, 18 MPG on average with regular gas, 24 on the highway. It has a huge trunk and can seat five comfortably. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

BEST CAR I'VE EVER BOUGHT JASON , 06/04/2019 SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this car, will literally never buy a different type of car. powerful, sleek, massaging seats, heated/cooled seats excellent gas mileage and it'll outrace any mustang w the v6 3.5 litre turbo engine, its sick. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse