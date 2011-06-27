  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
The sleeper !

Mike W., 08/18/2015
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I have purchased a new car on average every three years since 1968, everything from Corvettes and Cadillac to Volkswagen Beetles. This Ford is the first car that needed no adjustments, no repairs, no squeaks and no rattles since I've owned it. All wheel drive and 365 HP make this one fun car to drive, 18 MPG on average with regular gas, 24 on the highway. It has a huge trunk and can seat five comfortably.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
BEST CAR I'VE EVER BOUGHT

JASON, 06/04/2019
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love this car, will literally never buy a different type of car. powerful, sleek, massaging seats, heated/cooled seats excellent gas mileage and it'll outrace any mustang w the v6 3.5 litre turbo engine, its sick.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
4 door Mustang

LION SHO, 02/05/2019
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

if you want a very powerful sports car, but you have a family Ford Taurus SHO is the car for you. I come from a family were they think Honda and Toyota are the best cars and ford is a bad company (as if they have a bipolar disorder). So I got this SHO a few years ago, it drove better than any Honda or Toyota my family owns.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles