Used 1999 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews
$800...
I bought my Taurus for $100 with 185000. It needed new struts, y-pipe, and a muffler. I replaced the spark plugs, wires, and air filter it didn't need it i just decided to do it. In the end i payed $800 dollars for it and have been diving it for 2.5 years. A common flaw with these cars is the rocker panels rot but it has 203000 miles now and its been driven through New Hampshire winters for 14 years so rot is expected especially with these cars. The engine is noisy but the drivers seat is super comfy. The trunk and back seat has a lot of room. The interior is OK. The plastic on the dash is separating and its kind of cheap but for 800 bucks ill get over it. Love my Taurus.
Accelerator linkage keeps breaking, bad design
I bought this 1999 Taurus sedan about 5 years/42k miles ago. It has been OK, not particularly good or bad, except when it left me stranded at 1:30AM on a remote highway. I had had the accelerator cable replaced TWICE due to a broken plastic fitting which attaches it to the arm of the accelerator pedal. Luckily I had a knife and a piece of plastic in the trunk of the car, and in fifteen minutes I designed and carved a replacement fitting. The hardest part of this fix was lying with the door sill in my back trying to install this in the dark, by feel. It's a shame the design and test engineers couldn't have done their jobs in the first place. This part broke three times; why no recall?
1999 ford taurus SE v6
I had a person that had one of these and he was selling it to me. He let me test it out for a few weeks before buying it for 300 dollars. it had 124000 Miles on it. The car was amazing to say the least. The tires were aweful but it still drove down the road perfectly. The engine and transmission were 100% smooth running and it was FAST (IMO). So a week after I had it to test it, I decided to look underneath the car. I had a 7 inch wide OPEN hole in my drivers side floor pan. Both rocker panels were non existent. AND, the sub frame had 4 holes in it. I decided to give it back to the person.
Lasts forever
I bought my ford taurus used with 115,000kms on it. Now with 320,000kms I am considering replacing it. The frame has rusted and the tranny is on its way out. It's built tough. In accidents where other cars would've crumpled, this taurus came out with a only a few dents and some repairable alignment issues. I take excellent care of my vehicles and they do tend to last a long time. This one is the best so far.
Pretty Good car
Bought the car after last car was hit. Liked the mid-size Mitsubishi, but high $$. I knew the Taurus and a few were avail. 81K when bought, 100K 1 year later. $1800. Comfortable, easy to get in and out and park. Decent power and for a car of this size and type it's fun to drive. These cars don't hold value and I'm not sure why - they seem reliable but are just plain. Perfect for NOT getting noticed by cops or stereo thieves. Decent for commuting or road trips. This car is roomy enough and easy enough to drive to be able to get in and drive all day.
