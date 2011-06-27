Used 1993 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews
3.0L Yamaha with MTX, 10th year
I am second owner. My first Ford. Drove for 2 weeks before I purchased. Purchased in 2000 for $3,300 at 127K miles, now with 176K miles. Reasonable reliability. 3.0 L Yamaha, VIN Y. No engine problems except oil leak into spark plug wells, which surprisingly did not affect the ignition or wires at all. Unusual failure of front spring bearings, maybe due to improperly performed recall requiring removal of springs? First owner replaced clutch at $49K, still strong. Now using cryogenic brake pads and centrix rotors. Torque steer disappeared with Goodyear Tripletreds.
Love at first sight.
Bought the car with exactly 150k miles a little over a year ago. I absolutely fell in love with the car when I saw an ad for it in my hometown. I replaced a few sensors and a muffler and we were good to go! Well.. sort of. Now, I love this car but you need to know what you're getting into. This is not a budget car. Maintenance is not cheap and you can get in over your head if you're not careful. Other than that I swear that a few electrical problems have actually fixed themselves. The alternator used to make the wipers slow down when idling. It hasn't done that since winter. Also the wipers used to stop halfway across the windshield on intermittent but it hasn't done that in a long time.
SHO a show stopper!
The greatest car I ever had! Economical, room for a family, and some guts! $500 AC repair, 400 Fan repair only major repairs in life, to this point. Recently lost a throwout bearing which put grooves in the hub in the bell housing...argh! MAJOR problem, but fixing it anyway. The car is too good to let go of.
Wish they still made them!
This is the best car I have ever owned, no driven! Awesome quick and handles great. I get almost 30 mpg highway. Interior is comfortable. Four doors made this car the perfect car for me; I can fit my family in it and still have a kicking sports car.
I really like this car
It is a great car when its been properly maintained. The car needs A SHO repair expert to get any the work done. Any work will be fairly expensive but worth it. It has an incredible engine and smooth accelleration, it is roomy, comfortable, and handles well on windy roads. The brakes are underrated for this fast car which weighs @3500 lbs so they need to be replaced relatively frequently. Gas mileage is poor in the city but decent on the highway. Overall, a very inexpensive used car to acquire that can be a bit expensive to maintain but actually worth it. Excellent passing skills and a great long distance cruiser.
