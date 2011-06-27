Used 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Super Dave , 09/02/2010

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the best car I have ever owned. I have been shopping for a new sports car after selling my 2000 Saleen Speedster 6 months ago. I test drove a 2010 corvette grand sport, 2009 zo6, Nissan gtr, and a 2005 Dodge Viper. The GT500 beat all of them in every catagory. The corvettes and the Viper were out dated and way overpriced. The gtr was a cool car but $76k are you kidding. The performance of the GT500 was equal to the Z06 but so much more updated and advanced. Test drive them all for your self and you will see. One thing that about made me almost not buy this car though was the dealer would not let me test drive this car without making an offer.