Used 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Shelby GT500
5.0
5 reviews
Love it!

Super Dave, 09/02/2010
This is the best car I have ever owned. I have been shopping for a new sports car after selling my 2000 Saleen Speedster 6 months ago. I test drove a 2010 corvette grand sport, 2009 zo6, Nissan gtr, and a 2005 Dodge Viper. The GT500 beat all of them in every catagory. The corvettes and the Viper were out dated and way overpriced. The gtr was a cool car but $76k are you kidding. The performance of the GT500 was equal to the Z06 but so much more updated and advanced. Test drive them all for your self and you will see. One thing that about made me almost not buy this car though was the dealer would not let me test drive this car without making an offer.

Awesome Ride

Cobra23, 01/27/2010
This is my 8th mustang including an 03 Cobra and 08 Bullitt. This car is outstanding in all areas and I am super impressed with the build quality and performance. I have owned 40 cars and this one is in the top 3.

540hp and great looks

mike, 03/03/2010
Traded '98 cobra for this one and glad I did. Looks much better than the 07- 09 model. Hold on when you floor it. Did so with a friend who couldn't breath during takeoff.

Awsome car

Eric with Hansen, 01/03/2017
2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M)
The best car i have owned...would highly recommend

Great Ownership Experience... will miss it

Frank DiBartolo, 02/26/2020
2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M)
Supercharged V8, 6 speed transmission, not enough technology to ruin the driving experience...they just dont and wont make cars like it anymore.

