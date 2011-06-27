Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Jeff W , 05/22/2018 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)

Purchased a 2018 GT350 and couldn’t be happier. I’ve owned many high end sports cars, mostly Vettes and 911s, and tired of being a gymnast to get in and out of them, especially the C7 Vettes. Shopped for a replacement for my C7Z06 and looked at the Ford. While interior quality is high despite the liberal use of hard plastics, the build quality is far superior to the Corvettes. Performance is outrages with the VooDoo engine and handling is sublime. While not as animalistic as a Z06, the car is much more suited to daily driving and is substantially more comfortable.