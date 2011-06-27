Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Shelby Cobra !!
very fast. sounds great. only negative is the front end scrapes on almost all driveways
Amazing Car at Any Price
Purchased a 2018 GT350 and couldn’t be happier. I’ve owned many high end sports cars, mostly Vettes and 911s, and tired of being a gymnast to get in and out of them, especially the C7 Vettes. Shopped for a replacement for my C7Z06 and looked at the Ford. While interior quality is high despite the liberal use of hard plastics, the build quality is far superior to the Corvettes. Performance is outrages with the VooDoo engine and handling is sublime. While not as animalistic as a Z06, the car is much more suited to daily driving and is substantially more comfortable.
Power and Performance
Great car that turns heads. Not only sounds mean but is! Definitely not a family car but one of the best performance cars I have owned. With the horsepower wars of today, think I will bolt on a supercharger sooner than later. Regardless, the current 526 hp does not dissipoint.
The engine is the best Ford ever build.
Go get this car ,it’s awesome car.
Voo Doo love
This is a great performance car. Fantastic to drive, attracts a lot of attention.
