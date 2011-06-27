  1. Home
2022 Ford Ranger XL Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/432.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.3 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower270 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,650 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Equipment Group 100Ayes
STX Special Edition Package +$995
Equipment Group 101A +$1,135
XL Power Equipment Group (Fleet) +$355
FX4 Off-Road Package +$1,295
XL Chrome Appearance Package +$365
Bed Utility Package +$395
XL Chrome Appearance Package (Fleet) +$365
Ford Co-Pilot360 +$625
STX Package +$1,095
Trailer Tow Package +$495
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
2nd Row Seat Deleteyes
110V AC Power Outlet +$120
Carpet Flooring w/Floor Mats +$145
SecuriCode Keyless-Entry Keypad +$95
Tray Style Floor Liners +$200
Cruise Control (Fleet) +$225
SYNC (Fleet) +$870
SYNC 3 (Fleet) +$350
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Exterior Options
5" Rectangular Black Running Boards +$635
Black Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox By Weather Guard (Defender Series) +$595
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Pixelated Graphics - Grey +$450
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$130
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,695
Spray-In Bedliner +$495
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$525
Paint Protection Film +$345
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$995
Manual-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass and Defroster +$225
LT265/65R17 All-Terrain Outline White Lettering Tires (Fleet) +$275
Pickup Box Extender +$295
17" Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels (Fleet) +$435
Amber LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal (Fleet) +$650
Amber/White LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal w/Rear Work Light Feature (Fleet) +$695
Dimensions
Angle of approach28.7 degrees
Angle of departure25.4 degrees
Bed Length6'1”
Curb weight4,232 lbs.
Gross weight6,050 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height71.1 in.
Length210.8 in.
Maximum payload1,650 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.3 in.
Turning circle42.5 ft.
Wheel base126.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Cactus Gray Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, vinyl
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
