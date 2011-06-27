Used 2006 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

I show mine in car shows ghost ranger , 01/24/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I love my truck I have been showing in car shows for three years. It is fun to drive and runs good.I think that Ford is wrong for stopping production on them. I have had six new cars since 1999. This is the only one I would buy over again but I can't because there not going to make it anymore. I am sure I am not the only one. Report Abuse

Great Truck! Terry , 12/29/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love the little truck. With a 4 cylinder engine, I can only wish that it had more torque. I shouldn't complain when I'm getting about 29 miles to a gallon on the highway.

Left me Stranded again MikeZ , 04/10/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My ranger has 36500 miles on it and the air-flow sensor broke on it leaving me stranded before work. The warranty ran out at 36000 so I had to pay for everything. (towing, engine work). At 35000 miles the transmission had to be rebuilt. Luckily the dealership took care of that. I just don't trust it anymore. I'm trading it in.

Best value for money SurfCity , 01/04/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought an 06 Ranger sport model which my son uses to go surfing, camping, and I use when I need a truck. No problems after 2 yrs. Sharp styling, and is priced considerably below Toyota, Nissan. I bought the truck for the price listed in the newspaper. Good handling, no frills, but good functional truck and best for the money on the market. Sport model with extended cab is very popular with younger crowd.