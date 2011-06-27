Used 2006 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
I show mine in car shows
I love my truck I have been showing in car shows for three years. It is fun to drive and runs good.I think that Ford is wrong for stopping production on them. I have had six new cars since 1999. This is the only one I would buy over again but I can't because there not going to make it anymore. I am sure I am not the only one.
Great Truck!
I love the little truck. With a 4 cylinder engine, I can only wish that it had more torque. I shouldn't complain when I'm getting about 29 miles to a gallon on the highway.
Left me Stranded again
My ranger has 36500 miles on it and the air-flow sensor broke on it leaving me stranded before work. The warranty ran out at 36000 so I had to pay for everything. (towing, engine work). At 35000 miles the transmission had to be rebuilt. Luckily the dealership took care of that. I just don't trust it anymore. I'm trading it in.
Best value for money
I bought an 06 Ranger sport model which my son uses to go surfing, camping, and I use when I need a truck. No problems after 2 yrs. Sharp styling, and is priced considerably below Toyota, Nissan. I bought the truck for the price listed in the newspaper. Good handling, no frills, but good functional truck and best for the money on the market. Sport model with extended cab is very popular with younger crowd.
Transmission Trouble
I have had pretty good luck with the truck until it hit 34000 miles. The tailgate handle broke and the transmission began slipping on the auto. Luckily it is under warranty. The dealership had to rebuild the transmission at a cost to them of $2500. I hope this is not a sign of things to come. My warranty runs out at 36000 miles.
Sponsored cars related to the Ranger
Related Used 2006 Ford Ranger Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner