Used 2003 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

All i can ask for mrfixit1993 , 07/23/2012 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I got this truck for my 18th birthday/ graduation gift. i love it i drove a 95 s10 for a year befor loved the s10 but the ranger has more power. the only thing i miss is towing we have 2 seadoos together they are about 2300 lbs full of gas the truck pulles them good but not fun going up the boat ramp. only thing i wish is that is was the x cab im 5.10 and my head hits the roof and the seat rubs the back window. 5 speed trans could shift better. i get about 21mpgs doing 80 no ac with ac i get like 18 i miss the 20 gallon tank the s10 had. i have put mine through hell and just keeps going change the oil every 3500 miles only problem i had is the thermostat ($150) other then that fine. Report Abuse

This is a catchy review Inigo Montoya , 03/08/2016 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I think Ford interviewed the wrong people when they decided to quit making the Ranger. If you don't need a full size truck the Ranger gets the job done with little fuss and muss. I've put 225,000 miles on the truck and other than needing some basic maintenance it has been a good little truck and done everything I needed of a truck. For the price it was perfect, now if I stay with Ford I have to buy an F-150 that will be more expensive to drive and maintain. Part of me wants to see if I can get 500,000 miles out of this truck instead. Updated: Sadly a kid decided to bend the frame on my truck and the bumper while he was at it. I barely noticed the hit but was enough to total the truck. Final mileage was 237828. I just wish I could have kept her longer but I guess it wasn't in the cards. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

My Little Beast! fatjoe2003 , 06/22/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this truck in March of '03, and I ordered the Edge package! I own a landscaping company. I always get better mileage than my friends in their Chevrolet Colorados, and my Ranger can pull more. This truck averages 21mpg on the freeway at 75mph and loaded with the o/d off, it gets 17mpg at 65mph. The 3.0L is a fantastic engine, and has a lot more pep than I suspected. I love my truck, and I love the fact that without the extended cab how easy it is to park and turn around. If you are long legged the super cab is a must! I am short so it doesn't bother me. I would definitely get the Edge package again, as I love sitting up higher in the air, and the ground clearance. I love my truck! Report Abuse

Good Little Truck MacDisciple , 07/15/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a good little truck that does what I ask of it. It is not comfortable, it is underpowered, and there are few amenities, but if you're looking for something inexpensive to do your light dirty work, it is a good choice. I wouldn't purchase it for daily driving or heavy towing. Report Abuse