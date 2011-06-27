  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length198.2 in.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Gross weight4460 lbs.
Height64.1 in.
Maximum payload1240.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant Red
  • Raven Black
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
