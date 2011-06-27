Used 1993 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

my truck Mr. wizard , 05/25/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I own a 93' ford ranger xlt 2door extended cab. i havent found a thing wrong with it. the truck runs good after 11 years!!! I would suggest it as a first car for anyone. Report Abuse

93 ford ranger splash blackjackzach , 07/26/2009 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had this truck in our family for about 4 years so far, when we got it it had roughly 100,000 miles give or take and 4 years after words it has 212,856 miles and I am having the transmission rebuilt by myself because my oldest brother roasted 4th gear, input shaft, and the counter gear but he drove it like he stole it. I live in Illinois and it has no rust anywhere on it.it has the 3.0L v-6 a great engine, and the F27A 5-speed tranny.i would recommend this truck for anyone but you just cant find them anymore that's the main problem people have.

Ten years later, still going strong Kiwanda , 08/14/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought new in spring '93 and it's only at 96K now;still looks/runs about as good as new. Beyond regular maintenance we've done no repairs other than replace a cracked clutch slave and deal with the poorly-designed parking brake. All the heat shields have been removed after they started to fall off (or rattle) over the years. Note: this V6 burned about 1 qt oil every 1,500 miles since it was new-- Ford claimed this was "within spec" and it's never really changed. Re-torquing the intake manifold bolts seemed to help for a while, but it certainly didn't stop the oil use.

great truck! sinner_saved , 07/09/2002 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Ok, it's a little small, but I could always rely on this truck. I hauled music equipment, mountain bikes, and people in this bad boy, and I'm talking TRIPS! I had no reservations about taking it far from home for a getaway, and it was perfect for me and my girlfriend. Don't get this if you have kids, or if you're a big and tall type. The 93 ranger is WAY reliable and super easy to maintain. I would advise to get the king cab, however. It is a SMALL truck!