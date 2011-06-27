Used 1992 Ford Ranger STX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Wheel base125.0 in.
Length193.0 in.
Width66.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Bright Aqua
