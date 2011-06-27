Used 1992 Ford Ranger Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.0/423.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Wheel base107.9 in.
Length176.5 in.
Width66.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Aqua
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Light Mocha
