Used 1991 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Best Minitruck out there FordFan , 09/05/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Just bought this ranger knowing it had a noisy transmission. Once it came out of the shop I fell in love with it. Easy to park, easy to drive and very quiet (fords always are). Plenty of torque from the 2.9 L V6. Twin I beam front suspension, rock solid and rides like a car down the highway. Don't know about the fuel mileage and really don't care if it only gets mid teens. If you're looking to buy one make sure you get one with the Mazda transmission not the Mitsubishi transmission, as the Mazda is cheaper to rebuild and source parts for. No point in throwing away a good running gas engine, but if i can wear the V6 out i plan on a 4BT cummins swap. Great trucks. Built Ford Tough. Report Abuse

True Blue The Roaming Ranger cakinsey , 10/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck has deleverd pizzas, pulled crew-cab longe bed duellies out of sand and moved me around the great state of texas for more that three years. Just now rolling over 166,000 miles I am starting to have trouble with the second clutch. I must say that this little truck is one of the best investments I have ever made. I have collided head on with a wood post metal rail guardrail at 45 mph and just broke the supports to the guardrail. I have taken the motor over 5500 rpm countless times while spanking small import cars with flashy bodywork. Only small repairs, such as a waterpump at 145,000, and the normal tune up and brake jobs needed. Report Abuse

keeps on rolling La. Coonass , 09/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 213,000 miles with no major and very few minor problems, except a/c not working at present. Starts easily, runs great pulling my boat and hauling all my crap. I've had such good luck with it that I just bought another Ranger. I hate to sell this one. It's running so good that 300,000 seems like it would be no problem. (4 cyl. by the way). Report Abuse

Good truck rangerman , 05/20/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I was very fortunate to get this truck from my friend that was the original owner. It was garage kept and drove only in the city. The XLT package is nice and mine has two-tone paint (light blue top/ light gray bottom). Report Abuse