Used 1990 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
1990 Plain Jane
Bought in 2009 with 25,000 original mi. certified on Carfax. This is as basic of a truck as you can get. No power steering or radio. But a great small work truck. Added a CD player myself. Other than oil changes no maintenance has been needed.
cheap, reliable little truck
If your looking for a reliable, easy on fuel (2.3 liter) pick up truck I recommend a ford ranger. I have owned the truck for two years and did not put one cent in repairs.
Still going strong after all these years!
I bought my Ranger brand new when I was 18. It's the only vehicle I've ever owned. My inspections only cost $7, because vehicles over 25 years old only have to have the safety inspection done--no emissions test. This truck has stood the test of time. I've had several offers for it, even though I'm not selling it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Pick up for the money
Not incredibly useful when used to haul 4x8 sheets. You need to build a special carrier (2x4s work) to haul panels. Plenty of power. Good for the average truck user.
- Performance
- Reliability
- Value
Rangers...they run, no matter how ugly it gets.
I bought this Ranger as an used vehicle in 2003; since then I've put just under 100,000 miles on it. It's a XLT regular cab with a long bed and the 4.0 V6/automatic. While not necessarily in the market for a truck, I needed a vehicle to drive, and it was the right price. For the most part, it is true that these things last forever and that these things are hard to kill. However, unless they are taken care of better than perfectly, they have a tendency to attract dents and rust like a magnet.
Sponsored cars related to the Ranger
Related Used 1990 Ford Ranger Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner