  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 1990 Ford Ranger
  5. Used 1990 Ford Ranger Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Ranger
5(25%)4(42%)3(25%)2(8%)1(0%)
3.8
12 reviews
Write a review
See all Rangers for sale
List Price Estimate
$825 - $1,749
Used Ranger for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1990 Plain Jane

steve, 02/02/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Bought in 2009 with 25,000 original mi. certified on Carfax. This is as basic of a truck as you can get. No power steering or radio. But a great small work truck. Added a CD player myself. Other than oil changes no maintenance has been needed.

Report Abuse

cheap, reliable little truck

big al, 03/03/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

If your looking for a reliable, easy on fuel (2.3 liter) pick up truck I recommend a ford ranger. I have owned the truck for two years and did not put one cent in repairs.

Report Abuse

Still going strong after all these years!

Michael, 03/03/2016
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought my Ranger brand new when I was 18. It's the only vehicle I've ever owned. My inspections only cost $7, because vehicles over 25 years old only have to have the safety inspection done--no emissions test. This truck has stood the test of time. I've had several offers for it, even though I'm not selling it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best Pick up for the money

Keith Mitchell, 12/13/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Not incredibly useful when used to haul 4x8 sheets. You need to build a special carrier (2x4s work) to haul panels. Plenty of power. Good for the average truck user.

Performance
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Rangers...they run, no matter how ugly it gets.

stevec81, 06/19/2014
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this Ranger as an used vehicle in 2003; since then I've put just under 100,000 miles on it. It's a XLT regular cab with a long bed and the 4.0 V6/automatic. While not necessarily in the market for a truck, I needed a vehicle to drive, and it was the right price. For the most part, it is true that these things last forever and that these things are hard to kill. However, unless they are taken care of better than perfectly, they have a tendency to attract dents and rust like a magnet.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rangers for sale

Related Used 1990 Ford Ranger Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles