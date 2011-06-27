Used 1990 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

1990 Plain Jane steve , 02/02/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought in 2009 with 25,000 original mi. certified on Carfax. This is as basic of a truck as you can get. No power steering or radio. But a great small work truck. Added a CD player myself. Other than oil changes no maintenance has been needed. Report Abuse

cheap, reliable little truck big al , 03/03/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful If your looking for a reliable, easy on fuel (2.3 liter) pick up truck I recommend a ford ranger. I have owned the truck for two years and did not put one cent in repairs.

Still going strong after all these years! Michael , 03/03/2016 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my Ranger brand new when I was 18. It's the only vehicle I've ever owned. My inspections only cost $7, because vehicles over 25 years old only have to have the safety inspection done--no emissions test. This truck has stood the test of time. I've had several offers for it, even though I'm not selling it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best Pick up for the money Keith Mitchell , 12/13/2015 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Not incredibly useful when used to haul 4x8 sheets. You need to build a special carrier (2x4s work) to haul panels. Plenty of power. Good for the average truck user. Performance Reliability Value