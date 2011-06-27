Used 1995 Ford Probe Consumer Reviews
My 95 ford probe GT
I absolutely love my little car. It is still running good. I have to put a little money here and there but over all it's the best I've had. It's very quick, handles wonderfully in rain. It's very fast. I do have to be easy when using the gas pedal, it just gets up and goes... I won't trade it in for anything......
Fordza
This car handles far better than most sports cars,and she loves to run. For those of you who don't know this is a Ford design with the Mazda mx6 engine. For those who want a sports car on a budget, this is it. The GT is the funnest car I've ever owned.
Better slalom time than the 1995 Corvette
Even though my Probe GT was totaled about a year ago it was by far the funnest car I ever owned. It was a true sports car with better cornering times than the Corvette, comparable quarter mile times to the Mustang GT and when those secondary throttle bodies opened up at about 6000 rpm and the torque steer kicked in talk about exhilerating. I wish Ford would bring it back. Great gas mileage and performance. Perfect styling to compete against the foriegn market and easily affordable. Truly a great timeless car.
JC's '95 Probe
I bought this car used in '97 with 28,000 miles and it's been a really solid vehicle. I had no major repairs to make until 170,000 miles, when the automatic transmission went out. At around $2000 to repair, this is the last of my Probe. But it's been the most reliable car I have ever owned.
I love this Car
I have had my 95 SE for about two years; got when it had 90,000 miles and have put about 20,000 miles on it. It is quick for a four and handles like the best. I love taking this car on curvy roads. I beat this car and the engine and clutch are still strong. My family has liked it so much my brother got a Probe as well. Its biggest problem is engine electronics. The mass airflow sensor has gone as well as the idle air control valve, and they are expensive to replace.
