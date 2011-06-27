Used 1993 Ford Probe Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Probes rule proberacer , 01/22/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is strait up awsome. the only proble i've noticed is it needs a little more low end torqe. But I've put custom exhaust, intake, and fuel system so my GT is absolutly untouchable on the street I've got 150,000 miles, and the cars got at least 150K togo. I would recommend the Ford Probe GT to anyone (GREAT CAR). Report Abuse

Owned for 11 years Verbal , 02/25/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought the car with 12,000 miles on the odometer, and have been driving it for the last 11 years. The handling is tremendous; every freeway on ramp is a blast. The V6 winds out nicely, and the car still looks contemporary today. The seats are very comfortable. At 147,000 miles, it still has the original clutch, and the engine feels tight. Problem areas: the distributor quit at 50k miles; the rear brake calipers have been replaced a couple of times due to locking; the paint is fading despite regular wax jobs; the hatch has rattled since day 1; the valve cover gaskets leak; and the wind whistles around the passenger door seal. Report Abuse

Never EVER Again Unsatisfied Owner , 06/10/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Never again will I buy a probe. In just a year of owning this car, I've had to replace both CV joints (one more than once), replace the whole radiator, replace the distribitor, replaced the front brake pads a few times, the rotors once, repair on the head gaskets, and replace the timing belt. Right now, the transmission is almost completely gone and I have a blown water hose. When it rains, it pours with this vehicle. Price for repair is outrageous. Thank goodness they don't make this cars anymore!! Report Abuse

Love my Probe David , 05/26/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great car, reliable, slick looking. I like to call it my "SUV in disguise" because with the back seats down and the trunk cover removed, I can fit a nine-foot surfboard, 2 six foot surfboards, and a mountain bike all inside! And, it gets great gas mileage (30+ highway) so it's not too much of a crunch at the pump with gas prices hitting $4.00/gallon. It handles the road wonderfully and has a great turning radius. Report Abuse