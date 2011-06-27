Used 2018 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
Mid-life crisis car
Always liked and wanted a Mustang. Kids are grown and wife said if you really want one let’s look. Found a magnetic gray one with ecoboost and 101A package. It gave me SYNC 3 with the big screen radio without having to get the premium package since I did not want leather. Drove home 6 hours after getting it and got 33-34 mpg going 70-75, not bad for a 310 hp Mustang. 13000 miles and 18 months later still lone this car. No mechanical issues and averaging 29 mpg.
First Time Mustang Owner
I bought the 2018 Ford Mustang Ecoboost with 6 speed manual trannsmission. It comes well equipped even in the basic options (without the premium package) It handles exceedingly well and provides a comfortable ride. The four cylinder has get up and go when you need it. The exterior styling is fabulous. Sometimes I come into the garage at night just to look at the car. The trunk is spacious. I rarely carry anyone in the back seat since the space is tight. The Ford Sync technology is very helpful especially since my State has a "hands free" law with regard to cell phone usage. I average about 26 MPG. Maintenance costs have been minimal since my Dealer provides the first three oil changes free of charge. I feel like I got a lot of car for my money. Over a year and a half later I am still a very pleased with this Pony!
Award winning show car!
Lightning Blue Metallic, that is. Love my 2018 Ford Mustang. The 2.3 liter Ecoboost with a 10 speed automatic tranny is plenty for me. Just turned 56, & retired, & wanted a pony to play with. Got a great deal, & had to have it. The 18 inch Machined Aluminum Low Gloss Black wheels look awesome. To help it look great for a long time, I went ahead & had the dealership(Ruxer's Ford) apply Simoniz Glasscoat inside & out. I've added many accessories. From chrome under hood accessories, to resonator delete Y pipe, Roush cold air intake, rear spoiler, & many more items.
My first pony.
We got a good deal on our new 2018 Lightning Blue Metallic 2.3 Ecoboost Mustang. I'm 56, retired/disabled, & have always wanted a new sports car. I had approval on either a 2018 Camaro or a 2018 Mustang. Both were within a $1,000.00 in price, but even though the Camaro had a few extra features, that the Mustang didn't have, i.e. Sirius/XM, touch screen, I decided I had to have the Mustang. The 2.3 liter has more than enough HP for me. The exhaust makes it sound like it's a much larger engine, when you put your foot into it. And because of the turbo, & gearing, it takes you on down the road quickly. The rear seats, are pretty much just for looks, or very small children. But Hey, IT'S A SPORTS CAR! NOT A FAMILY CAR. At the time of this post(2/26/18), I've only had it a little over a month, with just over 500 miles. So there's still time to adjust. UPDATE** (8/26/18) Have now had our pony for 7 months today, & love it more than I did on the first day. Have made a few changes, & added some accessories. i.e. Roush Cold Air Intake, Resonator Delete Y pipe, Mishimoto coolant reservoir, etc. UPDATE** (2/27/19) Having our Mustang just over 13 months, with only 3,005 miles, it's still just as much a thrill getting behind the wheel, as it was the first time. Only I just don't get behind it very often. Getting ready to put a new exhaust system on it, & should give it a little more decibels, & a lower tone. It should also give it a few more hp.
I Can't believe this is a Mustang
It is been over 20 years since I've been inside of a mustang period since then, I've had numerous European, Asian as well as domestic sports cars. Never would have imagined a mustang be parked in my driveway. To say I'm impressed with this vehicle is an understatement, the fit and finish workmanship and performance are noteworthy to say the least. The V8 along with the active exhaust performance package, and myriad of electronic safety features as well as limitless dashboard configuration and lighting options, it's absolutely fantastic. I much prefer manual transmissions so again I was completely surprised but I selected the 10 speed automatic or the manual, but this transmission is a game changer. He got ours completely loaded to include the lane keep assist as well as emergency braking along with every other feature offered. This vehicle is the complete package and is one of just a few of the almost 72 vehicles I have owned, that I look back at sometimes after I park it. Love the lines. Negative is a backseat room and trunk could be bigger, beyond that this is certainly a world-class sports car.
