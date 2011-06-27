Used 2013 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
2013 Mustang GT/CS coupe
This car is an outstanding value, compared to the Challenger and Camaro competion. It has way better sight lines from the drivers seat and power to weight ratio is much better. The 2013 model year upgrades and improvements are impressive compared to the 2012 model year Mustang. I know the rear suspension is considered old technology but Ford has done an outstanding job and continued to make improvements to the rear suspension technology in my opinion. I frequently get people asking me if it is a new car as the body style is still very similar to the new Mustangs. This is a fun car to drive and the 5.0 engine puts down gobs of power. The car regularly with combined driving gives me 22-24 MPG and I am not driving it like a Prius owner trying to build the economy symbols on the dash that they have. I was asked to do an update as of May 8, 2016 and the car is still a fun car to drive and enjoy. Last year the car won Best In Show for a local 200 cars plus show done for a local Police Explorer Post charity. I still get a kick coming out of a store and into its parking lot and spotting my car standing out in its Ford factory Race Red color in the lot among all the regular boring in appearance daily driver cars. My car has the added advantage of being the Limited Edition California Special model with its several appearance upgrades. Ford Performance recognizes the car by sending the owner the same style of Limited Edition Certificate that is also issued to owners of Shelby GT500 and Boss Mustangs . I still highly recommend the car to anyone who wants a fun car that they can safely see out of while driving, unlike the Camaro competition. Safe driving to all of you. This was updated on 05/21/2017 and again on 5-22-19.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
So I purchased the car of my childhood dreams.
After lusting after Mustangs since I could remember, I finally got one. It's a base model v6 with an automatic transmission and a black pinstripe. It looks amazing. It handles well and it's very fun to drive and fast. However, I mention some cons: The interior is badly utilized. It looks cool, but there's little space to put things. Your ipod and phone take up the cup holders. And then the center console where you'd have your arm is the only other place to keep things. It's deep but not very wide. The glove box is TINY. A little tiny compartment under the radio controls would have been nice. And the gas mileage is a lie. 30 mpg? I am lucky to get over 22 on avg. And I don't go over 70.
First stang
Not sure about the folks bitchin about road noise, hardly any road noise at all. The V6 at 65 MPH on the level Hwy here in the Desert is getting 31 to 32 MPG. 25MPG up in the hills. Bumps in the road not a problem either. This is a sports car, if you wanted more storage, buy an Escape. If you want silence, go by a Caddy. The V6 has 307HP and gets you up to speed in no time; I hit 80 first time out and didnt even know it till I looked at the odometer. With gas over 4 bucks and I dont want a battery driving POS..this is the best car for the money.
corrosion on hood
on my 2013 mustang there is bubbling on the front of the hood. Ford will not cover repair as my car is out of warranty, even though the corrosion took place while the car was under warranty. (it expired a month ago). After reading on internet, several owners have had the same problem with the corrosion/paint bubbling happening around 36k miles or just after warranty expired. This is a Ford Problem, not a maintenance issue or where the car is driven. Do a search and you will see. Do not purchase a Mustang with aluminum hood or you will end up paying about 2k to fix it yourself. Ford takes no ownership of this problem.
- Performance
Good looking daily driver
I purchased the car new in Dec 2012 and have been very happy with the purchase. Currently have about 80k miles and has been reliable as a daily driver. The front seats are great but rear seats dont have much space. I have from time to time driven 4 adults without an issue (probably not great for long drives though). The cost of maintenance has been low, primarily dealer oil changes. I have found dealer oil prices to be the same or cheaper than other shops. I replaced the engine and cabin air filters with the washable K&N filters which have been good with performance and costs. The original brakes have been going strong and the original tires lasted 75k miles and original battery lasted 5.5 years. The only major issue I had was the water pump failing at around 45k miles which was replaced under warranty. I believe there was a design flaw and the replacement addresses the flaw. I average around 29mpg on the highway and it's great the v6 takes regular 87 octane gas. I previously has a 99 BMW 3 series which had high repair and reliability issues. This is my first Ford and very satisfied with the Mustang.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 2013 Ford Mustang Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner