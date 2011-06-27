Used 1998 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
Mustang 98 Conv
Great car...had mine for 6 years, bought it when it had a little over 100k needless to say i added another 150 k on it. Engine is extremely reliable as long as you maintain regular oil changes. Only bad side of this car is weather!!! be very careful in the rain and snow, do not drive over 30 miles an hour in the rain and park it when it snows.
Hmmmmm.....
I bought my GT with 95k, it currently has 160k and the engine is running strong. Not been as reliable as many here claim. I only see the recall intake manifold mentioned once! That was a pain in the butt to replace. It hasn't been all that bad, just little annoying stuff going wrong here and there, for example.....x4 O2 sensors, all 4 calipers and rotors replaced, new intake manifold(coolant leak), door hinge, cruise control went out, lower control arms, ball joints, and recently the steering column. Like i said not all that bad, but people on here are praising it as being soooo reliable, it is a 3 at best as far as build quality reliablitly people!
1998 ford mustang v6
First sports car ive owned, great car and reliable, owned the car for about 4 years, paint was faded for being a 15 year old car, repainted Rare Alantic Blue. I added cai, and pulleys from AM, best mods for $ made a big defference from stock, i always changed oil every 3k and never had any major problems. Always got me to point A to B no problems, car is easy to wrk on and maintain
old man's dream machine
I'm 63 yrs young and I've had a lot of different cars in my life. My last car got totaled so I went looking for a muscle car. I'm tired of 4s and 6s. I loked around for about 2 months. I found my perfect car, a 1998 mustang gt convertible. I've had it for about 9 months, and had a blast in it. It had 120,000 miles on it, and I haven't had a bit of trouble with it. All my old friends ask me about gas mileage, I tell them I could care less. I give them a ride in it with the top down and they want to buy one. Of course they have to glue their tupee's on a little better. I have trouble judging distances on parking so this is a great fit for me. I will have no other car than a mustang!!
Loved my Mustang!
I owned an V6 automatic coupe version of this car and had an overall great experience with it! It was the first car that I could actually call my own since my parents bought it just for me (no more sharing cars!) when I went to college and I had it for almost 2 years. It only had about 83K when I got it and was still going strong at 102K when I sold it. The only maintenance it needed was an oil change every 3,000 miles.
