Used 1997 Ford Mustang Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.
Curb weight3084 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
