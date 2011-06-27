Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe Consumer Reviews

Thank god for extended warranties! Teri , 05/28/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car has been fun and is a very comfortable drive but have had aprx $3300 worth of work done to it that luckily was covered under the extended warranty. No engine problems, has always been a strong running car but have had a few rear end problems. Starting the creek and make noises again. : / Report Abuse

Fun 2nd car labethel , 02/19/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful While fun to drive, the stiff suspension makes this car jerk around the road while traversing the normal bumps and lumps in city driving. Performamnce is good otherwise.

my blown cobra flowfx , 10/31/2004 4 of 5 people found this review helpful 32v + boost = amazing amounts of power. my 97 cobra has a vortech sq-s trim @12psi and runs low 11s allday with a very safe tune. I think the editor review is ridiculous. And this is a SPORTS CAR with a SOLID REAR END. Of course its going to drive hard with a stiff suspension, and of course potholes are going to go BUMP. *rolleyes* Sounds like some of these people need to turn in their Cobras and head over to the Escort aisle.

Just bought and fell in love cobrasrtbaby , 05/30/2014 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I just bought my cobra svt and love it so much. That 300 horse and 304 tq is amazing