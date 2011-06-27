  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Mustang SVT Cobra
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$4,196 - $9,761
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1995 Mustang Cobra Convertible

Fast Car Lover, 09/04/2003
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is an extremly reliable auto. I have attened performace driving outings and school, 3 times, at the Willow Springs Streets course. The car performed beautifully and all mechanical parts stood up to the strain. I was very surprised to find that the Cobras out performed the the Porches and BMW M3 on this very winding and demanding course. I had to replace the clutch at 90,000 miles, and was surprise that it lasted that long as I tend to drive the car hard.

