Used 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible Consumer Reviews

Fast Car Lover , 09/04/2003

6 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is an extremly reliable auto. I have attened performace driving outings and school, 3 times, at the Willow Springs Streets course. The car performed beautifully and all mechanical parts stood up to the strain. I was very surprised to find that the Cobras out performed the the Porches and BMW M3 on this very winding and demanding course. I had to replace the clutch at 90,000 miles, and was surprise that it lasted that long as I tend to drive the car hard.