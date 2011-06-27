2020 Ford Fusion Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fusion Sedan
Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,019*
Total Cash Price
$29,770
S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,019*
Total Cash Price
$29,770
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,395*
Total Cash Price
$25,785
SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,409*
Total Cash Price
$24,379
SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,086*
Total Cash Price
$23,441
SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,651*
Total Cash Price
$33,052
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Fusion Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,093
|$1,133
|$5,291
|Maintenance
|$284
|$861
|$495
|$1,307
|$2,002
|$4,949
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$422
|$616
|$1,214
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,375
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,584
|Financing
|$1,601
|$1,287
|$954
|$596
|$216
|$4,653
|Depreciation
|$7,661
|$2,123
|$2,008
|$2,356
|$2,231
|$16,379
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,406
|$6,886
|$6,331
|$7,461
|$7,935
|$42,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Fusion Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,093
|$1,133
|$5,291
|Maintenance
|$284
|$861
|$495
|$1,307
|$2,002
|$4,949
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$422
|$616
|$1,214
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,375
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,584
|Financing
|$1,601
|$1,287
|$954
|$596
|$216
|$4,653
|Depreciation
|$7,661
|$2,123
|$2,008
|$2,356
|$2,231
|$16,379
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,406
|$6,886
|$6,331
|$7,461
|$7,935
|$42,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Fusion Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$981
|$4,583
|Maintenance
|$246
|$746
|$429
|$1,132
|$1,734
|$4,287
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$365
|$534
|$1,052
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,191
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,372
|Financing
|$1,387
|$1,114
|$826
|$516
|$187
|$4,030
|Depreciation
|$6,635
|$1,839
|$1,739
|$2,041
|$1,933
|$14,187
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,612
|$5,964
|$5,484
|$6,463
|$6,873
|$36,395
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Fusion Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$836
|$865
|$895
|$928
|$4,333
|Maintenance
|$233
|$705
|$406
|$1,070
|$1,639
|$4,053
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$145
|$345
|$504
|$994
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,126
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,297
|Financing
|$1,311
|$1,054
|$781
|$488
|$177
|$3,811
|Depreciation
|$6,273
|$1,739
|$1,644
|$1,929
|$1,827
|$13,413
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,978
|$5,639
|$5,184
|$6,110
|$6,498
|$34,409
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Fusion Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$804
|$832
|$861
|$892
|$4,166
|Maintenance
|$224
|$678
|$390
|$1,029
|$1,576
|$3,897
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$332
|$485
|$956
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,083
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,247
|Financing
|$1,261
|$1,013
|$751
|$469
|$170
|$3,664
|Depreciation
|$6,032
|$1,672
|$1,581
|$1,855
|$1,757
|$12,897
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,556
|$5,422
|$4,985
|$5,875
|$6,248
|$33,086
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Fusion Sedan SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$1,258
|$5,874
|Maintenance
|$316
|$956
|$550
|$1,451
|$2,222
|$5,495
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$468
|$684
|$1,348
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,527
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,758
|Financing
|$1,778
|$1,428
|$1,059
|$661
|$240
|$5,166
|Depreciation
|$8,505
|$2,358
|$2,229
|$2,616
|$2,477
|$18,185
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,884
|$7,645
|$7,029
|$8,284
|$8,810
|$46,651
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Fusion
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford Fusion in Virginia is:not available
