Used 2008 Ford Fusion Sedan Consumer Reviews

I'll be buying another one! PB , 08/12/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I've had my Fusion for almost five years now and other than maintenance that comes around 90,000 miles, I haven't had to do anything to it besides routine maintenance. We recently got into an accident, running into a stopped Ford F150 going about 60 mph--complete front impact. I am more in love with this car after the accident because of the fact that we all walked away with minor injuries, with my 13 month old having none. Now looking for my replacement car, I'm looking for another Fusion. The car is roomy, comfortable, and the trunk has a TON of space. Great gas mileage and an overall great, safe car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice surprise from US brand auto bruceocala , 12/19/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I got this car in May. I thought I'd buy Camry again, but got this Fusion w/automatic trans. It was cheaper than Camry and frankly fit me - a big guy - like a glove. So far, smart move. It has some dumb little design annoyances, but the conveniences outweigh them. It's as economical and reliable as a Camry, offering more space in leg room, overhead, front area storage, back seat seating, and a huge trunk. The handling on turns is like a race car, yet the turning radius getting into a parking space is poor; always an extra maneuver for a tight spot. Report Abuse

hands down the best car I've owned saaf , 07/02/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Great car, 106,000 trouble free miles. Runs like new still. I just follow maintenance schedule on everything except I change transmission fluid every 30k. Now at 140,000. Still running strong and smooth. Changed a wheel nearing and a strut and a CV joint. All on the drivers side and all probably do to a family member hitting pot holes to hard on that side and then driving it while damaged. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car For The Money, with minor flaws milennia , 08/27/2014 17 of 19 people found this review helpful Now owning this car for two years, and I am very satisfied. It currently has 92,000 miles. Pros: The V6 engine performs very well with the 6-speed automatic, the exterior ages really well, it's not that expensive compared to the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, etc., and I'm averaging 26.5 MPG (80% highway, 20% city). Very quiet interior, comfortable and smooth. Cons: The interior, imo, is a bit vanilla to my taste, also the door handle (on the driver side) is peeling . Another flaw is that the interior material under the airbag is starting to warp. Other than those flaws, it's a very nice car, and I would recommend it. Report Abuse