Used 2008 Ford Fusion Sedan Consumer Reviews
I'll be buying another one!
I've had my Fusion for almost five years now and other than maintenance that comes around 90,000 miles, I haven't had to do anything to it besides routine maintenance. We recently got into an accident, running into a stopped Ford F150 going about 60 mph--complete front impact. I am more in love with this car after the accident because of the fact that we all walked away with minor injuries, with my 13 month old having none. Now looking for my replacement car, I'm looking for another Fusion. The car is roomy, comfortable, and the trunk has a TON of space. Great gas mileage and an overall great, safe car.
Nice surprise from US brand auto
I got this car in May. I thought I'd buy Camry again, but got this Fusion w/automatic trans. It was cheaper than Camry and frankly fit me - a big guy - like a glove. So far, smart move. It has some dumb little design annoyances, but the conveniences outweigh them. It's as economical and reliable as a Camry, offering more space in leg room, overhead, front area storage, back seat seating, and a huge trunk. The handling on turns is like a race car, yet the turning radius getting into a parking space is poor; always an extra maneuver for a tight spot.
hands down the best car I've owned
Great car, 106,000 trouble free miles. Runs like new still. I just follow maintenance schedule on everything except I change transmission fluid every 30k. Now at 140,000. Still running strong and smooth. Changed a wheel nearing and a strut and a CV joint. All on the drivers side and all probably do to a family member hitting pot holes to hard on that side and then driving it while damaged.
Great Car For The Money, with minor flaws
Now owning this car for two years, and I am very satisfied. It currently has 92,000 miles. Pros: The V6 engine performs very well with the 6-speed automatic, the exterior ages really well, it's not that expensive compared to the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, etc., and I'm averaging 26.5 MPG (80% highway, 20% city). Very quiet interior, comfortable and smooth. Cons: The interior, imo, is a bit vanilla to my taste, also the door handle (on the driver side) is peeling . Another flaw is that the interior material under the airbag is starting to warp. Other than those flaws, it's a very nice car, and I would recommend it.
A College Student's Saving Grace
As a college student, I need something reliable and economic to get me from home to school. A 158K 1999 Explorer wouldn't cut it, so I received the family Fusion after it was replaced by a 2010 Mustang V6. One word really sums up the Fusion: UNEXPECTED. Perhaps it was the change from an SUV to a sedan, but I have been duly impressed. You wouldn't think a 160 HP FWD sedan would really pack a punch, but the Fusion can go in a hurry if you wanted it to. This car has been so much fun to drive, I've been having a hard time maxing out the mileage, which has been as high as 31 HWY/MPG. The 56,000 miles without any repairs has also minimized expenditures, making this Fusion a big win for me.
Related Used 2008 Ford Fusion Sedan info
