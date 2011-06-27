  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion
  4. Used 2006 Ford Fusion
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Ford Fusion SE Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Fusion
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,625
See Fusion Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,625
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,625
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,625
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower221 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,625
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,625
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,625
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
carbon trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,625
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,625
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,625
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,625
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,625
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.8 cu.ft.
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume115.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,625
Exterior Colors
  • Charcoal Beige Metallic
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Titanium Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tungsten Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,625
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P205/60R T tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,625
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,625
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Fusion Inventory

Related Used 2006 Ford Fusion SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles