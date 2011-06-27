Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|39
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|41/36 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|697/612 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17 gal.
|Combined MPG
|39
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Turning circle
|37.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear solid disc brakes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|Rapid Spec 502A
|yes
|Rapid Spec 501A Discount
|yes
|Rapid Spec 500A
|yes
|Rapid Spec 501A
|yes
|Rapid Spec 502A Discount
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and chrome trim on shift knob
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|110V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|Premium Floor Mats
|yes
|Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces w/Heated Front Row Seats
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Voice Activated Navigation System
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.0 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paint
|yes
|White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Paint
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|Front track
|61.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|11.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|190.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3720 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4701 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|111.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.4 in.
|Width
|72.2 in.
|Rear track
|61.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P225/50R17 93V tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,600
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
