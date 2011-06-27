  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Fusion Energi Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.6
7 reviews
Great

DZNR, 10/06/2018
SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I purchased my 2018 Fusion Energi after having owned my previous Fusion for 12 yrs. I liked my previous one so much I didn't want to change brands or models BUT I did decide to go the electric route and it has proved to be a good decision. I have owned the car for just a short time but have yet to put fuel in it. I plug it in each night and unplug in the A.M. This power up is enough to take me thru the next day. (I have a short commute to work and just run errands afterwards). It is my understanding that Ford has engineered the Energi to automatically kick in the fuel mode when it's necessary so the fuel doesn't go "stale". This car is luxurious in all it's appointments and I only got the SE package. Running in electric you hear nothing ... so be careful in shopping centers. The gas has only kicked on a few times so I think it's on the noisy side but that's only because I run it so often in electric that I forget what the sound of a internal combustion engine sounds like. The only true negative I can say is the extremely small trunk space. (I almost didn't buy it because it's so small). I am still one with lots of CD's so I wish it had more than just a single CD player but I'm thankful it comes equipped with at least that. Most cars I looked at didn't even offer a CD option. I thought it would take a lot of adjustment to the "computer" aspects of the car but am finding it's really easy to learn. The basics of the car are easy - so there's no "getting use to" the lights, wipers etc. However, the brakes are extremely touchy but once you get use to them and find that you're re-energizing the battery when you brake you'll love them.

MUCH BETTER THAN ANY EUROPEN CAR IN ALL WAYS!!!!!!

STEVEN SHENHEIT, 02/07/2018
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The best: value, performance, safety, reliability, comfort, cost of ownership, etc..........One of the best cars made in all ways.....My fifth Fusion Hybrid in five years....... I have driven up to 50,000 miles in one year--- through all 48 states and all of southern Canada also have been an uber/ lyft driver....................................Never had a car brake down, major repairs or burn oil.... I have driven over a 1,000,000 in my life

Shame to see such a great car discontinued

Zach doughty, 04/05/2019
SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Great city car. I drive mostly country roads and get about 35mpg. I drove it for a month before i plugged mine in now its near 50mpg. Other than the small trunk i have absolutely no complaints. A full charge uses 7 kwh of electricity, if you only go short distances you will almost never have to put gas in

Awesome Auto

Randolph Kernon, 03/23/2019
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I've owned Lincols this car is quieter better ride not as quick but the 46-50 mpg is well worth it

pretty good

ash, 05/16/2019
SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I don't like cars more of an SUV person but this compared to a Nissan Altima is much better feels more luxurious. not too bad.

