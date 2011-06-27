Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Sedan Consumer Reviews
80 miles per gallon
You will never get to know the name of the cashier at the gas station. My wife couldn't believe she would ever drive a Ford and yet the Titanium is a huge surprise in comfort, quiet and style. It only adds about twenty dollars per month to my home electric bill while saving about $150 on my gas bill. For the commuter this is the way to go. Two drawbacks...the trunk is tiny and the battery loses about 40% of its effective distance in cold weather.
Loving it!
I simply love this car! I wanted a car than plugged in with the ability to use gas when needed. I couldn't fathom paying MORE for a car that I couldn't drive across the country nonstop, as I have frequently done. Also, I refused to buy anything ugly. I considered the Tesla Model S but the long refuel time and cost was unacceptable. I also considered the Chevy Volt which I had been watching for years. When my son got his license and it came time to buy the Volt came in second to the Fusion Energi (We call here Emmie). I am averaging close to 60miles per gallon, even though my office is about 30miles each way. I rarely use gas on the weekends. And this is in a midsize (compared to the Volt or Prius). The only drawback is the small trunk, which actually has been adequate even on our family trips. I couldn't be happier! Emmie will be a part of the family at least until the flying car is ready.
Love my Titanium
This car is the best car I have owned, I highly recommend this car, its got power and Luxury and everything you can only want in a car, this car has.
2015 Ford Fusion Energi
Fantastastic car with several flaws. I have had the car for 6 months and love it. Averaging 105 mpg from May through October. Trunk space is poor, no spare tire, and degradation of mileage when using the heat are the 3 issues I have encountered.
Good and Reliable
Some minor issue included water getting in the drunk if the car is wet and you open the trunk. Also screen for Nav gets a lot of fingerprints on it and is difficult to keep clear.
