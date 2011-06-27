Used 2014 Ford Fusion Energi Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best Car Purchase Decision Ever! slawik , 04/03/2014 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought the car as a company advertising gimmick (limo rental), since we had excess solar energy being produced at our offices and wanted to advertise a completely emissions-free car (for its first 20 miles on each charge). I drove it for the first two weeks exclusively and did not want to turn over the keys. I own over thirty cars, including a Mercedes S600 and several classic Bentleys and Rolls Royce, but yet driving this one makes me the proudest. I'm actually rediscovering the fun of taking off fast from stop lights, this time in EV only mode, completely noiselessly and without fumes. Why can't they make all cars this much clean fun to drive - I can't stop talking about it... Report Abuse

334mpg this year 263 mpg two year average TC51D , 09/23/2015 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Leased a new 2014 Fusion Energi in July 2014. Drove the car for an entire year locally. Went to the gas station on the cars one year anniversary bought 11 gallons of gas for $33.00. Cost of the electricity for a year was $48.00 Total out of pocket expenses was $81.00 for 2580 in city miles driven. In city includes 50 to 60 mile round trips and freeway driving. Most miles on electric only has been 34. I normally get about 29 miles on electric only per charge. Never a worry though the gas hybrid engine is always there to take over. NAV hand free phone etc all great. Interior styling is also very modern and nice. Adaptive cruise control is very advance. If another car pulls in front of you on the freeway the car can tell if it is going faster than you and thus no breaking required. And friend of mine bought one he lives in CA and drives 300 and 400 mile trips and averages 58 MPG with his. Lots of mountain driving for him. Great car great incentives from the government you just can't go wrong with this car. Absolute Grand Slam by Ford. Good Looking, Comfortable, Great Mileage, Technologically Advanced . If your in the market for a new car this has to be at the top of the list. 8-20-16 Update. this last fiscal year I put 4 gallons of gas in the car for the entire year. Mileage for the year is 334 mpg. The two year average is 263mpg. Still love the car absolutely no problems with the vehicle, No complaints. Everything works no reason to go to the shop except for an oil change. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great vehicle, the plug in is the bonus teo_baby , 03/29/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had my vehicle for 3 weeks now. Have 850 miles on it and still have not been to the gas station. I have a quarter tank of gas. The interior of the vehicle is very nicely done. The seats are very comfortable and supportive. Fit and finish is up there with entry luxury vehicles. The technology is quite advanced. I have the adaptive cruise and blind spot detections system. It also alerts you if you are in danger of an imminent crash. The exterior styling is distinctive. If you are considering a plug in Prius or plug in Accord, check out the Fusion.

Expected a lot, got more geoff17 , 06/08/2014 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I can't imagine someone being unhappy with this vehicle unless they got a lemon. It handles and drives amazing, the interior might as well be a lincoln in the Titanium trim. It does what it says, and its not taking me 7 hours to charge. 1 hour puts 4 miles on the Bat life. Using gas less than expected. Drove home 45 mins from dealer and put on another 100 miles. Gas stuck on F. It takes off quick, not that I'd drive like that too often. I do not notice horsepower limitations on highway either. I love the keyless start, entry. No finding keys. No gas! You will notice significantly quicker battery depletion with heater on. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability