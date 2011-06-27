Used 2007 Ford Freestyle Wagon Consumer Reviews
New Freestyle
I have found the Freestyle to be practical, roomy and fun to drive. It handles like a sport vehicle and gives a nice ride at the same time. It is very flexible in that I can quickly convert from a roomy carry all to a practical 7 passenger vehicle.
Not Bad
Traded in my 03 Yukon XL (lemon) and looked for a more fuel efficient wagon with 3 rows. Volvo too expensive. Pacifica close, but price/features no match. Pilot, great vehicle, but mileage like other SUV's. Since it's a Ford, there is no reason why you can't get invoice pricing. Don't believe ads, it's a lie, you'll get about 20 to 25 mpg and there is no way you'll get 500 miles to the tank, unless you're coasting downhill for that many miles. Overall, if you are looking for non SUV, non-minivan, decent room with 3 row seating, fuel economy, feature, content and price, this probably is about the only option. Too bad Toyota, Honda, Nissan had no viable option. May want to check out Mazda CX9.
Practical till 130k
I've been very happy with my Freestyle for the last 100k miles and 4 years...but once we hit 130,000 miles the car has developed several squeaks, rattles and several expensive repairs. In the last 3 months we have put $2600 into it. - $830 for a inner tie rod that cracked - $1825 for ball joints & control arms This car eats tires (have put on 3 sets of high mileage tires since 20k miles). Also has had 2 complete brake jobs. Beyond the tire usage, it was a relatively cheap car to maintain, until the last 3 months. The car is getting to expensive to maintain and I am doubting its future reliability.
Couldn't be happier at 75000+ miles...
Bought my 2007 SEL AWD in 2008 with 13K miles on it. It was a rental in Alaska before I bought it in the state of Washington. Never a mechanical problem. Engine, CVT and AWD still runs like a champ. Solid as a rock with only a couple very minor trim rattles over rough pavement. Leather has held up well. Sad to see this die (TaurusX ended production in 2010), but its been reborn in the new 2011 Explorer. Same platform, similar interior, just more aggressive looks. Highly recommend getting one if you're in the market for similar vehicle. As for getting one of these used - I would heartily recommend one. TMV under 9K as of Feb 2012 - excellent value and comfort for a family hauler.
Freestyle the best kept secret
After a summer of driving the kids around I have to say that the Freestyle is the great family hauler. Have a 2001 Windstar and decided to see if the Freestyle would as good a hauler as a minivan but with a better ride and comfort. Well, the answer is "YES". There is not as much interior space as a minivan but I am over it. The Freesytle is great!
