Used 2005 Ford Freestyle Wagon Consumer Reviews
Freestyle First Owner with 270,000 miles
I bought my Limited AWD new in 2005 and have found the car to be very reliable. Just turned 270K miles as I drive a lot for my work. Gas mileage is consistent at 21 mpg now for mix of highway/town driving. I do alot of general maintenance myself. Things that have been replaced include all wheel bearings, front struts, some front suspension items, normal brakes/rotors/calipers once. I change oil at 5K with ford semi-synthetic and the engine doesnt use a drop of oil between oil changes. Drivers seat heater stopped working a while back. CVT had filter/fluid changes at 190K and as been rock solid. Once a year you should clean the butterfly in the throttle body- if not it can surge at idle.
Great Car
Only had this rig for 5 months now, but have enjoyed owning it this far. It has 100,00 miles on it. I am a service tech, at the dealership where it was sold new, So I have presonally done alot of the service work on it. The CVT is original and has no problems so far. Thinking back I can only remember 3 CVT's with problems at our dealership. I worked on one of them. They are pretty simple and compared to other vehicles, I think the failure rate is probabally average. I am planning to tow a 14' fiberglass boat this summer so we'll see how that goes. Removed the rear center console so our 4 year old can get through to the third row.
Good car, made like a tank
Didn't want a minivan but needed lots of space for the expanding family. The driving experience is superb, theres a real feeling of security white driving this car, its very stable. When you take a look around the car, you notice its made strong + lots of protective panels/rubber here and there. Performance is low, but who wants to race a 7 passenger car? Fuel economy is good on the hwy. Its has 70k miles with no major issues. A couple of repair on the suspension but previous owner drove a lot on unpaved roads, so I guess its normal. Generally love this car and recommend it. Saw a couple of internet complaits about tranny prob. I tow a 2000 pound popup tent and its holding up pretty strong.
Love the design, In for service already
We recently purchased the freestyle from a reputable dealer.We have owned it for a month now and unfortunately it had to go to the shop numerous times right after buying it for shaking at 55-60mph, tires were cupping,rough idle and power steering pump. They put a new engine damper on it and now have had it for days saying it needs a torque converter. I understand with the miles it has it's not gonna be perfect. I'm starting to feel maybe this car should never have been put on the lot. I can say the problems put aside though I love the style and comfort of the freestyle.
Approaching 250k
Very impressed with this car. Great versatility and reliability. Very few problems
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Freestyle
Related Used 2005 Ford Freestyle Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner