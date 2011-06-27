  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Freestyle
  4. Used 2005 Ford Freestyle
  5. Used 2005 Ford Freestyle Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Ford Freestyle Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Freestyle
5(70%)4(18%)3(7%)2(4%)1(1%)
4.5
378 reviews
Write a review
See all Freestyles for sale
List Price Range
$2,788 - $5,995
Used Freestyle for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...76

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Freestyle First Owner with 270,000 miles

schopster, 05/31/2014
83 of 86 people found this review helpful

I bought my Limited AWD new in 2005 and have found the car to be very reliable. Just turned 270K miles as I drive a lot for my work. Gas mileage is consistent at 21 mpg now for mix of highway/town driving. I do alot of general maintenance myself. Things that have been replaced include all wheel bearings, front struts, some front suspension items, normal brakes/rotors/calipers once. I change oil at 5K with ford semi-synthetic and the engine doesnt use a drop of oil between oil changes. Drivers seat heater stopped working a while back. CVT had filter/fluid changes at 190K and as been rock solid. Once a year you should clean the butterfly in the throttle body- if not it can surge at idle.

Report Abuse

Great Car

Joel H., 04/25/2010
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

Only had this rig for 5 months now, but have enjoyed owning it this far. It has 100,00 miles on it. I am a service tech, at the dealership where it was sold new, So I have presonally done alot of the service work on it. The CVT is original and has no problems so far. Thinking back I can only remember 3 CVT's with problems at our dealership. I worked on one of them. They are pretty simple and compared to other vehicles, I think the failure rate is probabally average. I am planning to tow a 14' fiberglass boat this summer so we'll see how that goes. Removed the rear center console so our 4 year old can get through to the third row.

Report Abuse

Good car, made like a tank

Philippe T., 12/23/2009
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

Didn't want a minivan but needed lots of space for the expanding family. The driving experience is superb, theres a real feeling of security white driving this car, its very stable. When you take a look around the car, you notice its made strong + lots of protective panels/rubber here and there. Performance is low, but who wants to race a 7 passenger car? Fuel economy is good on the hwy. Its has 70k miles with no major issues. A couple of repair on the suspension but previous owner drove a lot on unpaved roads, so I guess its normal. Generally love this car and recommend it. Saw a couple of internet complaits about tranny prob. I tow a 2000 pound popup tent and its holding up pretty strong.

Report Abuse

Love the design, In for service already

Aarrow, 10/06/2010
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

We recently purchased the freestyle from a reputable dealer.We have owned it for a month now and unfortunately it had to go to the shop numerous times right after buying it for shaking at 55-60mph, tires were cupping,rough idle and power steering pump. They put a new engine damper on it and now have had it for days saying it needs a torque converter. I understand with the miles it has it's not gonna be perfect. I'm starting to feel maybe this car should never have been put on the lot. I can say the problems put aside though I love the style and comfort of the freestyle.

Report Abuse

Approaching 250k

Chris, 11/23/2015
SEL Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

Very impressed with this car. Great versatility and reliability. Very few problems

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...76
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Freestyles for sale

Related Used 2005 Ford Freestyle Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles