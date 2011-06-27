  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford Freestar SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Freestar
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,455
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,455
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,455
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390/546 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,455
Torque263 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,455
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,455
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,455
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,455
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,455
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,455
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room61 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,455
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,455
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity134.3 cu.ft.
Length201 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4275 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.8 cu.ft.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base120.8 in.
Width76.6 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,455
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pebble
  • Flint
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,455
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,455
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,455
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
