Used 2004 Ford Freestar Minivan Consumer Reviews

195000 miles and still alive. Zach , 12/07/2015 SEL 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I have a 4.2 l sel that is almost ready to roll 200k. I read the reviews on the transmission mine is original at 200k. I had the tranny flushed every 50k miles and done maintnance and here we are. The van has been exceptional. So if you take care of your car and do maintnance your car will take care of you. This van has a lot of negative reviews but has been great for me and my family. Im willing to bank i will get my freestar over 250k and will report back when I do. Outstanding vehicle.

276,500 Debra , 04/05/2016 Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought the van with 260,000 and only thing I have had to replace was brakes, alternator, and a water pump. Everything works great. Going to try and keep her going for another 100,000 miles

Ford KNOWS the transmission SUCKS! glowmomnmy , 12/31/2011 28 of 31 people found this review helpful This is a dangerous, nightmarish, horrid and horrible vehicle. Broke down yesterday in the middle of a major highway intersection- slipped out of gear and would not get back in gear. Took 20 minutes and a lot of praying to pull it off the road. It's in the shop AGAIN- just had to replace the tranny less than 2 years ago at less than 60k miles and replaced cam shaft sensor as well just a year ago. There is a class action lawsuit out because of the trannys- but like most of my fellow co-owners, who among us has the $$$ to get the lawyers Ford has at it's beck-and-call. There was no warning- just accelerated through intersection and it stopped- the motor was still on, but no gear! SCARY!!!

Transmission Arlington , 11/22/2010 16 of 18 people found this review helpful I had a little over 92,000 miles on the van and the transmission went out. A list of problems was wrong with it for one is the torque converter. got it back and the EGR Valve went out.