Used 2014 Ford Focus Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Had a 2014 Ford focus se hatchback with DCT auto transmission. This is a great vehicle other than the transmission. Transmission would at slow speeds hesitate, shudder, jerk back and forth, go in and out of gear, and had metal sounds ( like silverware clanging) coming from under car. When I would take off from a stop you never knew if you were going to go or shake and shudder for 2 to 4 seconds sometimes more and then go. Sometimes it felt it would stall but never did. When I bought this car it did none of this at first and it started to do this after 5 to 7 thousand miles and progressively got worse. Had it in shop at Ford to fix and it was much worse after reprogram. Talked to Ford about it again and was told that the shuddering could never be totally fixed and would always be there due to nature of transmission. I told them I had looked on the internet and saw that this was a common problem and that it doesn't seemed to be able to be fixed by Ford and that I wasn't happy about this. At this point they tried to get me into another Ford vehicle but did not give me a good trade in value for my 1 year old vehicle (I wonder why???). It was the one chance the Ford dealer had at keeping me and they screwed up so I traded my vehicle in somewhere else. All the money I've spent on service visits repairs and new tires (4 sets) over the years on other fords I guess didn't mean much. I am now giving my business to a company that has very good reliability ratings for their vehicles so hopefully I don't run into this again. If looking at this vehicle for your next car do your homework first. Traded focus in for honda civic and have had zero problems.

The car ended up being traded in and I hadto threaten to sue Ford to receive any compensation. The car ended up falling under one of the articles of the Ohio Lemon law. In total the car was at the shop over 12 times in one year. The car stalled 3 times while driving and one of the times was caused an small accident (the other cars). The car sat in my driveway for 4 months since Ford refused to acknowledge anything was wrong with it. It was not safe to drive. When I say "Ford", I mean FORD and not the dealer (multiplier case managers and even an Engineer). The dealer was great (or as great as they could be). Ford gave the dealer a hard time with paying for warranty work that the dealer recommended. If it was not the wiring harness, it as the fuel pump, ECU, ECM, Shift Controller, o2 sensors (replaced both 6 times) and everything else. My lawyer cost me 2K and ended up finding a dealer out of state that would trade the car. I ended up going eating about 4K but the car is now gone and I could not be happier. Never again will I buy a brand new car. BUT when the car ran, it was great. So if you are willing to deal with the headache and feel lucky, go it! If it works out for you then awesome. If not, you will feel sick daily knowing that you have a 20K lawn ornament.

The 2014 Ford Focus has major transmission issues-"shudders' to the point of stalling. No one will fix it.

My 76 year old mom bought her a Ford Focus brand new. The road noise was terrible - to the point you couldn't hear the person sitting next to you talk. Cresent Ford in High Point NC kept saying there was nothing wrong. I went to the dealership with her and after much conversation and driving the model above - Ford Focus Hatchback - she decided to trade. She got an extended warranty to cover the car during the entire loan. Now this car is doing the same thing and more. The road noise has increased - similar to the previous Focus. In addition, the car has a shuttering when you excel from a stop. We took it back and after several months waiting on a part - the dealership fixed the problem (so they said). It has only been a couple of months and the shuttering has started AGAIN!!!! I'm going back with her again. They are going to fix this car or give her one that doesn't do it. Dealership wouldn't make it right. They said it was "normal" and was not anything that needed repair. If that was the case, why did they try to fix something that wasn't broke? We was able to work with another Dealership - Modern Nissan - in a trade. She now drives a Toyota Camry and is thrilled to be rid of her Ford headache