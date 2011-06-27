  1. Home
Used 2008 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.6
193 reviews
Focus legacy

carguy1654, 08/25/2014
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

Purchased my 2008 focus SE last summer. It has been so great! 40 miles to the gallon is a plus. It is actually my 2nd focus my first being a 2000. I put 200k on my 2000 and so far 20k on my 2008. Defiantly a HUGE step up. Way better horse power and very peppy style. I would not be afraid to drive either of them across the country tomorrow. Best compact car on the market. Never had a problem with any of my focus's. In a few more years I will be looking forward to buying a next generation focus

Great cheap commuter car

Tom, 06/22/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

These model Focus tend to have some vibrations you can feel at stops but it's a cheap commuter so you can't be too picky. I've had mine for just over a year (bought used in 2015 21500 miles) and it's been perfect for going back and forth to work in but big enough to move people if need be. I read a two star review saying a new front hub/bearing is only sold with the axle for $800 or something like that, complete [non-permissible content removed] that is, New hub/bearing is $50 off rockauto. Update: December 2017.....Still driving my 08 Focus around, still no issues with it, granted I've only put about 13000 miles on it since I bought it but it still runs like a champ. Really no complaints from me. Great little cars for daily driving.

Problems

Jan, 09/07/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I traded in my focus for a Toyota Rav4 this weekend, because I can't take a chance on the transmission again. It was overhauled 2 times already by ford, and they never considered putting a new transmission in the car. It is starting to slip again, and so the time came to trade it in. I loved the car with the sync. and other features. Ford has to work on all the transmission problems with all its vehicles.

Reliable with minor issues

willt5, 03/23/2015
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

I bought this Focus because it was affordable and was known for being reliable. So far my experience with the car has been good. I've owned it for about a year and a half and so far have changed the notoriously bad motor mounts and sway bar links. Other repairs that will be needed in the future are the control arms due to the bushings going bad. Car only has 65,000 miles on it and basic parts are starting to wear. Otherwise, it has been fairly cheap to maintain and reliable.

Good commuter/family car

sirhawkeye, 03/16/2014
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I had a 2008, and 2010 and a 2012 Focus thus far (as of this writing), and I think the 2008 and 2010 are the best of them all. It's not the sportiest car out there, and the dash in the 2008-2011 models looks a little dated) but they are reliable, get good gas mileage, and are safe cars (found out in my 2010 unfortunately). Sync is easier to use in this area (2008-11) than in newer version of the Focus. The 2008-2011 is a good move in the right direction for Ford, especially with the previous generations (2000-04 especially) having issues. I had no problems with either the 2008 or 2010, and I put about 40k on both.

