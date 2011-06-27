Used 2008 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Focus legacy carguy1654 , 08/25/2014 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Purchased my 2008 focus SE last summer. It has been so great! 40 miles to the gallon is a plus. It is actually my 2nd focus my first being a 2000. I put 200k on my 2000 and so far 20k on my 2008. Defiantly a HUGE step up. Way better horse power and very peppy style. I would not be afraid to drive either of them across the country tomorrow. Best compact car on the market. Never had a problem with any of my focus's. In a few more years I will be looking forward to buying a next generation focus Report Abuse

Great cheap commuter car Tom , 06/22/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful These model Focus tend to have some vibrations you can feel at stops but it's a cheap commuter so you can't be too picky. I've had mine for just over a year (bought used in 2015 21500 miles) and it's been perfect for going back and forth to work in but big enough to move people if need be. I read a two star review saying a new front hub/bearing is only sold with the axle for $800 or something like that, complete [non-permissible content removed] that is, New hub/bearing is $50 off rockauto. Update: December 2017.....Still driving my 08 Focus around, still no issues with it, granted I've only put about 13000 miles on it since I bought it but it still runs like a champ. Really no complaints from me. Great little cars for daily driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Problems Jan , 09/07/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I traded in my focus for a Toyota Rav4 this weekend, because I can't take a chance on the transmission again. It was overhauled 2 times already by ford, and they never considered putting a new transmission in the car. It is starting to slip again, and so the time came to trade it in. I loved the car with the sync. and other features. Ford has to work on all the transmission problems with all its vehicles. Report Abuse

Reliable with minor issues willt5 , 03/23/2015 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought this Focus because it was affordable and was known for being reliable. So far my experience with the car has been good. I've owned it for about a year and a half and so far have changed the notoriously bad motor mounts and sway bar links. Other repairs that will be needed in the future are the control arms due to the bushings going bad. Car only has 65,000 miles on it and basic parts are starting to wear. Otherwise, it has been fairly cheap to maintain and reliable. Report Abuse